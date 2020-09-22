SEBRING — Since the arrival of COVID-19, and safer-at-home guidelines, many people are self-isolating, especially those most vulnerable to the virus, the elderly. Senior citizens are feeling the effects of social isolation, therefore, the Department of Elder Affairs began a campaign to provide robotic companion pets to them for free. It is well known that man’s best friends (dogs and cats) can provide comfort and companionship to their owners. Therapy animals are often used to provide comfort, but due to limited visitation because of the pandemic, those services have been curtailed.
“Under the leadership and guidance of Governor Ron DeSantis, we remain committed to serving the needs of older adults and their families. We know social isolation disproportionately affects older adults, and COVID-19 has required people with dementia and their caregivers to remain alone for extended periods of time. We look forward to delivering these therapeutic robotic pets to those who will benefit from their companionship,” DoEA Secretary Richard Prudom said at the beginning of the campaign.
In response, the DoEA turned to Ageless Innovation and ordered 375 animals to give to the elderly. It didn’t take long for word to spread and since April, more than 2,450 pets have been given out.
These aren’t the normal stuffed animal. They have heartbeats, follow sounds and even turn over. The cats purr and the dogs bark. The owner gets all the comfort without having to clean up after real pets.
The DoEA is also using MP3 music players that can play a variety of different genres of music. The idea of these interactive tools is to assist the socially isolated and to improve the quality of life of those with dementia. The organization said caregivers may experience a reduction in stress as their loved one is engaged with the pet.
Carol Thorpe, 102, of Sebring, received a silver cat as a surprise. Her aid, Patty Lloyd, found out about the program and forwarded the information to Thorpe’s relative. Thorpe was excited to find her beautiful silver cat. She was even more thrilled when she found out everything her cat did.
“I was shocked,” Thorpe said. She’s beautiful and she doesn’t talk back. I put her in my lap and when I pet her, she meows.”
Thorpe said she has always had cats, dogs and even frogs over her long life.
“She is great for companionship,” Thorpe said. “You get all of the pluses without the minuses.”
Even when her cat is sitting on the couch or a chair, Thorpe said, she just looks upon her and is soothed by her beauty.
“It’s very relaxing,” Peter Thorpe, Carol’s son, said of the cat. “The cat is almost real. Sometimes it feels like you are going to sit on a real cat when she’s on the couch. We don’t have to feed them or clean them.”
DoEA Director of Communications Rebecca Roberts said the project was on the back burner for a while, but when the shutdown happened, it pushed the organization to begin the campaign. She said it has been a big hit and she has received many letters from caregivers and family members praising the program. One women said she has purchased an additional cat online in case something happens to the one her loved one received. The animals run about $109 on Amazon and can also be purchased through Joyforall.com.
“DoEA’s robotic pet initiative was launched from funding for support services available through the CARES Act,” Roberts said.
Although the pets are normally used for those with Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia (ADRD), they are now being used in conjunction with those who are socially isolated. “With great success,” Roberts said. She said some people will know they are real, while others may not, but everyone seems to love them.
Caregivers and family can request the animals or MP3 online by filling out a short form at elderaffairs.state.fl.us.