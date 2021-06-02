LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, May 29th, at 7:30 p.m., students along with family and friends gathered outside of Roger Scarborough Stadium to attend the 2021 Lake Placid High School Commencement Ceremony. The school allowed each graduate to invite 12 attendees and in preparation had lined the field with seats for all of the anticipated guests. As gates opened for entry, attendees walked onto the field where music was playing songs like “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors.
LPHS Principal Kevin Tunning said, “This is the first time that students have that delayed gratification come to fruition for 12 to 13 years of hard work.”
As family and friends found their seats, graduates gathered in the bleachers behind the field, where staff helped them with their garments and adornments. Students happily chattered about the big night, a few of them nervous for the speeches they were about to present to their fellow classmates.
When asked if he was sad about this chapter in life ending, senior Amin Mohammad Hifuh said, “Oh, not really. I am proud of every student that’s walking tonight. How they all overcame obstacles in their life and now they’re walking, we’re all walking”. He expressed the only sadness he felt was leaving family and friends behind as he attends college.
“After tonight, I plan on going to Hillsborough Community College to get my AS (associate in science) in business and then going to USF (University of South Florida) to study therapy to give back to the community of Lake Placid,” Hifuh said.
Meanwhile, proud family members got their cameras and signs ready to showcase how proud they were of their graduates. A few families even got matching T-shirts with their student’s face on it. One of those families was that of Ta’ Lazarus Kinsey. Kinsey’s mother, Lacino Brown, stated how proud she was of her daughter. “I’m overwhelmed with joy, happy and scared at the same time,” she said.
At 8:30 p.m., graduates walked out to the forever traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” composed by Edward Elgar, or better known to most as “the graduation song.” This year, the graduates sat in front of their family and friends in the middle bleachers, instead of last year’s arrangement where they were seated with their families. The LPHS JROTC opened the ceremony with the presentation of the colors, followed by Seth Landon Smoak leading everyone into invocation.
Tunning then took to the podium. He mentioned how the seniors’ freshmen year coincided with his and assistant principal Ms. Rapp’s first year as administration. “So we also hold a little greater sense of pride seeing you walk across the stage tonight,” he said.
Tunning thanked the parents and faculty for having helped guide the students to reach this great milestone. He then asked for any attending faculty to stand. “You have made a tremendous impact on our students. And we thank you to all the teachers and staff to have made this journey possible,” he said, adding graduation is his favorite day due to seeing the joy it brings students and their families.
Tunning relayed his understanding of how many obstacles these students had to endure to make it to graduation day. “It’s my favorite day because of the sense of accomplishment and success you feel. Success is something you will pursue as you continue through life,” he said.
After he spoke about the meaning of success, he invited graduate Patricia Taylor for the class president speech. She spoke about what an honor it was to speak before her peers. She joked about a specific time the school went into lockdown. “Thank you to our entire class for making the past four years filled with excitement. Especially this year when we went on lockdown during our panoramic photo (shoot) because a fellow senior jumped over the fence just so he could make it on time” she laughed. “We had commitment, which is something our class shares in common.”
School Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore presented The Bailey Medal to Lauren Michael Chapman and Amin Mohammad Hifuh. Followed by the Dr. Fitzgerald Citizenship Award presented by school board member and LPHS alumnus Bill Brantley. The 2021 recipients were Brianna Nicole Pratt and Peyton Kelly Ming. Then the Gwen Sanders-Hill Scholastic Achievement Award was presented by Chairperson Jan Shoop, this year’s recipients were Madyson Bo D’Espires and Rorie Allison Bean.
Bo D’Espires also serves as class valedictorian and aspires to be a marine animal vet. She conveyed to the class the importance of following their dreams instead of falling to society’s idea of what they’re supposed to be. She ended her student address with, “Follow your dreams and make today a great day.”
The much anticipated moment finally arrived when Longshore certified that the students fulfilled their requirements for receiving a diploma and presented the graduating Class of 2021. As students walked across the stage, sections from the audience would erupt into cheering as they heard their students’ name. People waved their signs and ventured closer to the stage hoping to snap a photo of the proud moment.
Once everyone’s name was called Amin Mohammad Hifuh took to the podium to give a brief speech that was filled with much laughter, from both him and everyone else.
Just before the end of commencement, one last ceremony took place and it was the tassel ceremony guided by English teacher Allison Burnett. There was also the announcement of the 2021 Wheels for A’s winner, presented by Alan Jay. This year’s winner was Clarissa Oliveras with the choice of taking home $10,000 cash or a 2020 Chevy Spark LS. She chose to go with the car.
After all the excitement of the ceremony, graduates reunited with their family and friends. There were many hugs, high fives, and tears. Even though these graduates have ended high school and set to embark on a new chapter, one thing remains and that is they’ll always be a Dragon.