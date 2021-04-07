An excerpt from the writings of Dionysius the Areopagite, protégé of St. Paul: “Oh hand of God, you are gentle to my soul, but by your look alone the earth trembles [Ps. 104:32], the nations melt and faint, and the mountains crumble! For you, O divine life, never wound unless to heal; when you chastise, your touch is gentle, but it is enough to destroy the world. God cannot be grasped by the senses. The deceitfulness of vanity obscures good things, and the inconsistency of the senses overturns the innocent mind [Wis. 4:12], i.e., good judgment (be not wise as to the things of God).
Those who are not so spiritual as to be purged of appetites and satisfactions, but still keep the animal self, believe that things most vile and base to the spirit (those closest to the senses) are highly important; and those that are loftier and more precious to the spirit (not of the senses) are considered of little value and are not esteemed by them. They will even regard them as foolishness, as St. Paul clearly indicates: The animal self does not perceive the things of God; they are foolishness to it and it cannot understand them [1 Cor. 2:14].
By the animal self he means here the person who still lives with natural appetites and gratifications (today’s fundamentalists). Even though some satisfaction overflows from the spirit into the senses, that person has no more than natural appetites who desires to be attached to the senses. It matters little to them that the cause is supernatural, if the appetite finds its roots and strength in the senses.” End quote.
“We are weak (infirm mere mortals) but He is strong”; so don’t be surprised if ‘no, Jesus doesn’t love you’ in your pretentious, self-interested, smug and conceited state. For only He is good and righteous; there are no righteous humans, as we’re all good ‘and evil’ and fall pathetically short. If they don’t understand that it’s because they’ve grown complacent, having fallen from grace and lost ‘the holy fear of God’ which is the beginning of wisdom.
Instead of approaching God with fear, trepidation, meekness and the poverty of spirit — as one should when approaching His omniscience and glory, — they’re vainly proud (which He despises); as pride came before their fall and they unwisely fail to show due reverence to His majesty. Flying off into the heavens on Icarusan wings, ignorant of the ancient Greeks, and soon to be burnt by the Son. Pridefully judging others as inferior and themselves, superior, lost in vanity; thus God will harshly judge these Pharisees, as He’s the only judge: hence, “judge not lest (for fear that) ye be judged.”
This heresy ensues when knavish fundamentalist charlatans deceive the naive into believing they possess ‘the knowledge of good and evil’; both blind to their voluminous faults, frailties, and shortcomings — aka ‘graceless,’ — lost in self-righteous delusion, devoid of modesty and humility. Thus their innumerable prideful sins lead to the pit; their being infallible little children without reflection, contemplation and wisdom, incorrigibly ignorant, arrogant, and in dire need of repentance. To prostrate, mortified before God Who’s autonomous, ineffable, unknowable, and transcends human understanding, for “blessed are the meek”; and no-one’s less meek than self-righteous hypocrites, nor farther from God.
As one either sees Him in everything and everywhere, or nowhere; but not in the church that inflicted their fall: ‘the blind leading the blind.’ So pray to God alone in the closet, away from the maddened mob, pleading for forgiveness, and “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling,” Kyrie Eleison. God is great!, ‘but white fundamentalists aren’t’; if they think they’ve got heaven made, then they’re clueless, possessing no shame, self-discipline or understanding whatsoever.
Unconscious of being lost beneath the veil of ignorance which constitutes humanity and that very few have ever transcended, and only after severe trials of perfection. Moses didn’t dare even look at God, for mortals can’t bear His presence and live, being dust in the wind; the deceived and fallen too dumb to know it. Christ often declared “you fool” to hypocrites who didn’t fear God; for you don’t get to judge yourself, as the way is hard and narrow and the humble few enter — and there’ll be no safety in numbers when Christ’s retribution comes.
So leave the things of God to God Whom you can’t begin to fathom, they’re beyond your reach, grasp, or purview, and read literature instead; learning that you’re unexceptionally human and illiterate, disavowing your savage vanity, wanting of empathy and compassion. For one must realize that they’re in darkness, becoming mortified, to receive the dawning of the light that comes from within; stricken mute before God alone in secret, in dreadful hopes of escaping Satan, because the evil that they need struggle against isn’t external, but rather within. To wit replace your arrogant judgment with humble loving-kindness and charity, not judging others, ‘nor especially yourself’; for God rules alone, all else is vanity and ruinous pompous stupidity lacking grace.
Reading Ovid’s “Metamorphoses” is a good start, as inspiration isn’t exclusive to the Bible. Hence, sobriety and moderation in assessing the self is key in avoiding being found a fanatically lost bigot upon Christ’s impending return. For God gives his grace to the humble while denying it to the proud; clearly perceived by the sentient pure of heart.
- But the unwary wicked take themselves far too seriously; are clueless as to the Divine Mysteries and Hierarchies; and blindly fail to see the kingdom spread throughout the world, vainly knowing nothing superior to themselves, fools. And one can’t penetrate their wall of vanity cuz egomaniacal primitives don’t understand the meaning of words or perceive the things of God (Satan’s curse). We don’t satirize its being ‘unenlightened self-interest’ for nothin’, aka having your head up your a.
Mark Zembower is a resident of Sebring. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.