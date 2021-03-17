Sex offender in Florida must register, within a short time, where they live and work, the license plate if they own a car, etc., usually a routine process.
A recent News-Sun article in the sex offender blotter concerned a local citizen who failed to register and was sentenced to four months in jail.
The Highlands County Jail cost per prisoner per day is circa $50 a day. This draconian four-month sentence will cost the taxpayers over $6,000.
Is it any wonder why the state of Florida has more citizens incarcerated than 46 of the other states?
Incidentally, the police blotter should report the names and time to be served only after they have been adjudicated guilty.
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid