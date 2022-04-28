SEBRING — Five men have been found guilty of killing Joshua Hickey in his driveway, but sentencing them has become something of a circus.
Investigators with several law enforcement agencies believe Christopher Laveon Bell, of Avon Park; Johan Wendon Holder, of Hendry County; Mikevious Aljawon Young of Port St. Lucie; George Leonard Wood Jr., of Clewiston; and Ortland Clifford Williams, 32, of Augusta, Georgia, all conspired to steal a pound of marijuana from Hickey. He was shot in his car on Oct. 30, 2017, just before 8 p.m. While he was parked in his family driveway, Hickey handed a pound of marijuana to Holder, who gave Hickey fake money in exchange.
As Hickey exclaimed there was something wrong with the money, witnesses say, Holder pulled a pistol and shot him to death. Holder then drove off in the car he’d come in, a Kia, and abandoned it a few miles away.
As Williams drove Holder to the robbery, Bell and Young also drove to the scene. That’s because Holder, Bell’s roommate, had taken Bell’s gun without his permission, the same gun that investigators say killed Hickey. Though Bell and Young drove to the scene without knowing a robbery was going to take place. They drove off when the shots were fired.
Wood was at home in Clewiston later that night when the young men drove up with the stolen marijuana and other guns, which also turned out to be stolen, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A SWAT team from Okeechobee County got Holder out of the house and the guns, marijuana and men were arrested at that point.
The joint investigation by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Office of Statewide Prosecution Office of the Florida Attorney General’s Office worked together on the case.
Since then, sentencing the defendants has been tricky.
Once investigators determined Wood was unconnected to the murder, he was given 18 months in August for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A Circuit Court Judge on Monday pronounced Bell guilty of robbery with a firearm, accessory to second degree murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. Because the judge ran the sentences concurrently, Bell will serve what amounts to 8.65 years in Florida state prison, followed by five years of probation. He must testify against any co-defendants in potential federal trials.
Holder, who pled guilty before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Feb. 9 as a jury was being assembled a floor below the courtroom, suddenly abandoned his plea at sentencing March 23, apparently learning that he was to get life in prison. Estrada will hold a hearing to determine whether Holder will be allowed to abandon his guilty plea. He could order a trial or deny the motion and sentence Holder, possibly to life in prison.
After Bell, two other defendants were supposed to be sentenced on Monday. Williams, out on bail on charges of third degree felony murder and purchase of cannabis, did not show up for his sentencing. In fact, he hasn’t shown up for his last two court dates, according to the court record.
A judge standing in for Estrada on Monday directed a court clerk to order Williams to attend his sentencing on May 20. If he does not show at that time, Estrada, who will be back in court, can order Williams arrested.
That left Young, who also pled guilty on Feb. 9. Young was in court with his family and stood before the judge when his name was called. Young’s lawyer, Torea S. Spohr, asked to postpone Young’s sentencing until May 20, when he can argue his motion for a lighter sentence in front of Estrada.
Young, who is charged with robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, and accessory to second degree murder, scores out to 34.5 months in prison. The lawyer is expected to argue that Young has no priors.
Once the men are sentenced in Highlands County, the men could face federal charges for the stolen guns and other activities. Florida state investigators tied the defendants’ Facebook messages, text messages, and videos to build the conspiracy case against the men.