SEBRING — Detectives with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two separate attacks that took place on Thursday. The victims in both incidents were flown out to trauma hospitals.
According to HCSO officials, the first incident was an aggravated assault on an 88-year-old man in a residence on Ramona Avenue off State Road 17. Someone found the man and reported the incident to HCSO about 1:30 p.m. HCSO stated the attack happened in the man’s home between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The man was attacked with an instrument of some kind. He was flown to a trauma hospital in critical condition.
Officials stated a person of interest has been arrested on unrelated charges and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250.
The second incident Thursday took place just before 8 p.m. A 62-year-old man was shot in the 1800 block of Lake Josephine Drive near Sentinel Point Drive. According to HCSO, he was flown to a trauma center in critical condition.
Lake Josephine Drive was closed to traffic for a period of time while deputies were on the scene.
In that case, HCSO officials say a suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jorge Martinez at 863-402-7250.
Officials said the attacks were not random and there is no danger to the community. Anyone with information is asked to contact the above detectives or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Remain anonymous by using the HCSO app or by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.