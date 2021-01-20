LAKE PLACID — An exhausting shift for firefighters and medics from the southern part of the county began on Monday evening and ran into the early morning hours Tuesday. Highlands County Fire Rescue units fought two separate mobile home fires. One fire resulted in a death.
Many of the first responders worked both fires in a single shift, according to HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor. HCFR crews responded to the first fire about 5 p.m. Monday after being called to a structure fire on the 300 block of County Road 29 in Lake Placid. The structure in question was a mobile home.
First responders arrived within one minute of getting the emergency call. Upon arrival, firefighters reported fire coming from the residence. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom and hallway area, officials said.
No injuries to the residents were reported. One firefighter fell through the floor, shortly after arrival, but he was able to pull himself out; there were no injuries to firefighters either.
Firefighters stayed at the residence for about two hours. The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents.
HCFR units fighting that fire were Sun n Lakes, Highlands Park , Lake Placid, and County EMS. Bashoor said the cause of the fire was a space heater being too close to combustibles.
Several hours later, HCFR units were once again called to a structure fire about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. This was also another mobile home on fire on Bynwood Lane, off State Road 70. Bashoor said this fire was very close to the Okeechobee County line.
The emergency calls indicated the residence was “50% involved” at that point. When fire crews arrived, after a “lengthy response,” they found the home nearly completely involved, officials said.
The response time to that part of the county (southeast) is about half an hour from the nearest location of Sun n Lakes Fire Department.
First responders did find a resident deceased in the home.
The State Fire Marshal and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire. There was no update on the cause as of Tuesday.
Sun n Lakes, Lorida, Highlands Park, and Lake Placid firefighters were on the scene.
Bashoor said Highlands County does not have an automatic mutual aid with Okeechobee County. He will eventually have talks with several jurisdictions regarding mutual aid.