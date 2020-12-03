AVON PARK — Highlands County Sherriff’s Office was busy from Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday morning with two separate shootings that ended with two 16-year-old male teens being airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. One victim is in critical condition and one is stable as of 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, per HCSO acting Public Information Officer Sgt. Kimberly Gunn.
HCSO is seeking Johntravious Perry, 24, AKA “Tray,” as a person of interest in the first shooting, which took place at the All American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard. Gunn said HCSO was alerted to the shooting by 911 calls that came in at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday.
The Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Units were on the scene for hours. The victim was airlifted to a trauma hospital and is in critical condition.
HCSO is asking the public for information on the shooting and Perry’s whereabouts to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at 863-402-7250 or Detective Melissa Kurtz at 863-991-5044, or email mkurtz@highlandssheriff.org.
The Sheriff’s Office is also seeking help with a second shooting that took place just hours after the first and just blocks away at 1029 Hal McRae Loop. HCSO were sent to the scene after 911 calls came in at 2:26 a.m.
The victim in this shooting was also a 16-year-old male who was airlifted to a trauma center and is in “stable” condition as of Wednesday morning.
Despite some similarities, Gunn said HCSO detectives do not feel the shootings are related.
“At this time, we don’t think they are related,” Gunn said on Wednesday morning.
She also said on Wednesday, there is no known motive in either case.
Once again the Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigators worked the scene. HCSO is looking to the public to send tips on this shooting. The lead detective is D’Wayne Kelly, who can be reached at 863-402-7823 or by email at Dkelly@highlandssheriff.org.
Anyone can leave an anonymous tip and possibly earn a reward by calling tips in to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.