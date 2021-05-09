Millions of people have been separating their recyclables for decades, but a few folks still seem to be having trouble with the concept.
Recycling practices have been under scrutiny lately. The items we can now recycle have dwindled. Those items that we can still recycle need to be cleaned before being deposited into the recycling bins.
County officials make regular videos that are posted to social media channels giving clear instruction on what and how to properly recycle.
Continuing to practice the sentiments of the decades-old mantra, “reduce, reuse, recycle” is still important because it puts less strain on our planet’s finite resources, and it saves space in our landfills.
Those who dumped household garbage in the recycling bins around the county, and those who appeared to intentionally dump construction debris ruined a good thing for everybody. The county has made it easier for us to recycle by taking the items out our front doors and placing them in a bin that we just have to roll to the curb. Our job is to make sure we’re placing the right items in the bin. In the end, we’ll all have a better place to call home.