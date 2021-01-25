SEBRING — Septic tank owners, many of them working or self-quarantining at home, have started reporting problems with getting those tanks serviced.
Septic tank servicing companies also have a similar problem: They don’t have enough open facilities with capacity to empty their trucks. They spoke to the Highlands County Board of County Commission last week to see if commissioners can help them work with local utilities to get more capacity for human waste.
Commissioners agreed to put a public hearing on the agenda in the near future, though they did not set a date on Tuesday.
Roxanne Groover, executive director of the Florida On-site Wastewater Association (FOWA), said some of the options for wastewater collection companies have gone away, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection demands that all communities take responsibility for disposal of human waste, including portable toilet waste, and restaurant grease.
Not all public utilities have the equipment or capacity to handle there materials, leaving septic services to travel out-of-county to unload their trucks. Highlands County’s only local facility is the Avon Park municipal wastewater treatment plant, which has had days when it had to shut down.
Sharion Hudson of All Around Septic and Sewer Inc., in business 23 years, told commissioners that facility is “down more then they’re up,” and has a lot of demand on it.
“We had trucks there at 6:30 this morning [Tuesday]. They already had tankers — semis — from other counties,” Hudson said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he’s learned local trucks have had to leave the county to unload. He’s talked to the city of Sebring and the improvement districts of Spring Lake and Sun ‘N Lake. While Sebring has interest, he said, the up-front cost is too prohibitive.
“When people can’t get their system pumped out, it leads to other ways of getting rid of waste, and that’s not where we want to be,” Groover said.
Hudson said she has eight trucks, with a three- to four-day list of people she can’t pump.
”Let’s see if we can get something done,” Hudson said. “It’s going to be a problem. You’re going to give me a ticket if I spread it on a field.”
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac asked if companies can still spray waste on pastures, and Groover said it’s allowed, but DEP requirements now are to go first to a wastewater treatment plant before going to a reuse facility or spray field. That and other requirements caused entities to do away with reuse programs altogether.
“We’re seeing it everywhere,” Groover said of the difficulties. “And let’s be honest, talking about poo is not exciting and it makes people nervous.”
Another possible solution, referenced by Billy McCullers III of Superior Water Works Inc., is how people with old systems might get updated ones that produce fewer solids. Once those back up, he said, raw sewage seeps out the top of the tanks, and contractor’s troubles compound that.
”From the contractor side, we have delay,” said McCullers, whose family business serves Highlands, Glades and Okeechobee counties.
Vosburg said he’s had first-hand knowledge of this. He called for service and was told the companies aren’t scheduling any new calls because of problems dumping loads.
“When you have nowhere to go, you have no way to support the demand being placed on you,” McCullers said. “It can stay on the truck as long as you want it to, but we can’t come get any more once the truck is full.”
That leaves backed-up systems with waste on the ground where it might be encountered by people. The more septic tanks back up, the more service calls back up, and it becomes a household and public health hazard, McCullers said.
“We get those calls from the customer,” McCullers said, noting that some people have had backed-up conditions for a week. “I’ve had people literally leave their home and go to a hotel.”
Some communities may only want to accept waste from that community. McCullers said his drivers track carefully all the collections they make to accommodate this, but his company serves three counties.
“I can’t divide it once it’s on the truck,” McCullers said. “It’s not like I can separate Highlands poo from Okeechobee poo.”
He was surprised more counties haven’t taken on septic waste as a revenue stream, because companies will pay it.
“We don’t complain about the cost to dump,” McCullers said. “We’re just happy to dump it.”