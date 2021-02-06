Serene A. Shaneyfelt
Serene Agnes Shaneyfelt , age 88, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1932 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Serenus and Mary (Lyons) Gakle. In Ann Arbor, she attended St. Thomas High School and later graduated from Ann Arbor High, class of 1950. She studied ballet with Sylvia Hamer for many years and danced in The Ann Arbor Civic Ballet. In 1977, she moved with her husband, Russell, to Cape Coral, Florida where she lived until moving to Sebring in 2001. Serene was a logistical coordinator at the American Red Cross in Ann Arbor and worked at Edison Community College in Fort Myers, Florida. Serene and Russell (d. 2014) loved going on cruises in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Alaska. Her other joy was spending summers in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
Serene is survived by her daughter, Sue Ellen (Brian) Brown of Cape Coral, and son, Daniel Patrick (Patricia) Shaneyfelt of Maricopa, Arizona; and grandson, Brian-Wm Brown of Tampa.
