A few months ago, a group of volunteers from the Aktion Club, the Avon Park Historical Society and the Avon Park Founders Garden Club met at the Avon Park Depot Museum to work on the landscape.
The ornamental grass that had been planted around the Serenity Circle was overgrown and overtaken by weeds. The grass was pulled out and transplanted to other areas. The weeds were pulled and the circle left to sit for a few weeks. When the group returned, more weeds were pulled and bulbs of white, and red, caladiums were planted. Now there are beautiful caladiums lining the path of the Serenity Circle. The grass didn’t transplant and other plants were put in.
The landscape area at the Museum is very large and needs constant attention. The first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. has been designated for work on the landscape. This takes many hands. People returning from vacations remark at how beautiful other cities look with their plants and clean appearance.
There is no magic wand that makes this happen. Volunteers in these cities put in hours of work. After being shut up for months with the COVID, we all need some fresh air. Come and take out your aggressions by pulling some weeds. Let’s work together to make Avon Park live up to its name, “The City of Charm.”