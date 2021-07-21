“Serpent & Dove” by Shelby Mahurin is a young adult fantasy series. Set in the city of Cesarine, the story centers on two characters that are complete opposites of each other:
Reid is an orphan that has been raised by the Chasseurs, an order of men sworn to the church. Their sole purpose is to protect the kingdom from the witches that terrorize and murder its people. Reid has been hand picked by the Archbishop to be the youngest captain appointed to the Chasseurs, and he is determined to prove himself worthy of his position and title. Louise, or Lou as she prefers to be called, is a thief that frequents the unsavory parts of Cesarine — some of its inhabitants hold a grudge against her – and she occasionally dresses like a man to move around unnoticed.
Lou’s also a witch that has sworn off using her magic, and the Chasseurs would burn her at the stake if they discovered her secret. But the Chasseurs and the petty criminals that she has managed to anger aren’t the worst of her problems. Someone else is after her, someone powerful enough to frighten Lou, making her desperate to find a magical artifact that can hide her.
When a heist to claim the magical item from a nobleman goes wrong, Lou and Reid’s paths cross, and a misunderstanding threatens Reid’s position and reputation with the Chasseurs, while Lou is in danger of being thrown in prison. The solution: Lou marries Reid to salvage his reputation, and in return, Lou won’t be incriminated for her involvement in the heist.
While Reid and Lou are constantly at odds with one another, fighting and irritating each other to no end, the marriage is also a blessing. After all, who would look for a witch in the Chasseurs’ tower or married to one of their captains?
What is something that makes this series stand out? One of the major themes of the Serpent & Dove series is that the characters learn to have empathy for those that are different from themselves. There are biases on both sides that Lou and Reid must overcome in order to understand each other better. The theme of learning to love and accept yourself is also prevalent later in the series. The setting is also unique in that it takes place in a fantasy parallel of medieval France, but features strong female protagonists.
This series is recommended for older teens and adults due to violence, language and mature themes. You can find the first two books of the series, “Serpent & Dove” and “Blood & Honey,” through the Heartland libraries. The final installment, “Gods & Monsters,” will be released later this year.
Visit the Heartland Cooperative’s website at myhlc.org, and keep up to date with information about the library on the Highlands County Board of Commissioners Facebook page.