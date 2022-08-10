SEBRING — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held their annual banquet to announce the champions of the seven different divisions on Sunday at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course Island View Restaurant.

In the 6-8 Boys and Girls Division, Trey Acevedo solidified his first place standing coming into the final event of the season with a win to make him the 6-8 Boys and Girls 2022 Champion with 325 total points. Garrett Parnell held on to second place overall with 256 points and Eli Hollywood finished third in the standings with 252 points.

