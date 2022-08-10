SEBRING — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held their annual banquet to announce the champions of the seven different divisions on Sunday at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course Island View Restaurant.
In the 6-8 Boys and Girls Division, Trey Acevedo solidified his first place standing coming into the final event of the season with a win to make him the 6-8 Boys and Girls 2022 Champion with 325 total points. Garrett Parnell held on to second place overall with 256 points and Eli Hollywood finished third in the standings with 252 points.
In the 9-10 Boys and Girls Division, Owen Smith held a 12-point lead in the championship standings over Zoe Hout to start the last golf event. Hout won the final event though it was not enough to surpass Smith in the standings, who finished second. Smith earned the 9-10 Boys and Girls 2022 Champion by three points, 310-307 over Hout.
Jenesi Trevino won the 11-13 Girls Division, having a solid lead before the start of the last tournament and finished with 325 total points. Ava Griffiths moved up to second in the standings to second place with 264 points.
Jordan Castillo won the 11-13 Boys Division claiming the championship with a win over this weekend to accumulate a total of 316 points. Liam McCann finished second with 292 points.
John Roberts started the last weekend of the season in third place in points to win a championship. Roberts answered the call with a win to overcome a nine-point deficit to become the 2022 14-15 Boys Division Championship with 285 total points. Starting the weekend in second place, Devin Wortinger finished second overall with 279 points. Matthew Suarez leapfrogged into third place overall with 238 total points.
With a 24-point lead going into the final event for the 14-18 Girls Division, Hannah Castillo needed to finish fourth or better to win the 14-18 Girls Division Championship. Castillo finished second in the tournament and first in overall points to be named the 2022 14-18 Girls Division Champion with 316 points. Rebecca Kesling made a strong run, winning the tournament and finishing second in the standings with 301 points.
With a 19-point lead over second place and a 31 point lead over third to start the final weekend, Brayden Smith’s fourth-place finish was enough to hold on to the overall points lead to be named the 2022 Sertoma 16-18 Boys Champion with 277 total points. Trent Bray finished second in the tournament and second overall with 270 points. Lane Revell won the tournament and finished third overall with 267 points.
Other awards given were to Dillon Parnell for most improved; Ella McHarque was presented with the Sportsman Award.
Players of the Year Awards were awarded to the following: Girls Division – Hannah Castillo; Boys 13 and Under – Jordan Castillo; Boys 14 and Up – John Roberts.
Andy Kesling, director of the Sertoma Tournament, remarked to the audience that with the number of kids that participated this year, especially the number of girls and young kids, the Tour is in good shape for years to come.