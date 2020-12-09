AVON PARK — Decorating Veterans Square are six trees, each one representing a branch of the military, the Coast Guard and one to honor POWs and MIAs. On Monday afternoon, Pearl Harbor Day, The Battle Of The Bands, Inc. presented the sixth annual “Armed Forces Trees and Commemorative Brick Dedication Ceremony.”
Veteran’s Square is located on The Mall, between North Butler Avenue and North Forest Avenue.
Also included in the dedication ceremony were the addition of 14 commemorative bricks honoring past service members.
The occasion opened with the presenting of the colors by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard followed by an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading of the names of brick recipients.
This year’s brick honorees were: Ules Jackson, Cpl. U.S. Army; Marvin Desselle, MSgt. U.S. Air Force; Andrew T. White, U.S. Army/National Guard; Marvin L. Long, U.S. Army; Arthur A. Pollard, U.S. Army; Aubrey C. Wells, U.S. Army; Roy W. Cobb, U.S. Army; Victor Knight, LCpl. U.S. Marines; Larry Adam Knight, U.S. Air Force; Walter Goodrich, U.S. Army; Fred Owlett, U.S. Army; Daniel Rivera, SSgt. U.S. Army; Fire Dept. veterans, various branches and Chris J. Knight, founder/VP Battle of the Bands, Inc.
After brief readings of the histories of each military branch and their creeds, “TAPS” and “Amazing Grace” were played followed by closing remarks. Anna Marie Feeney, president of The Battle of the Bands, Inc. was the emcee.
This year’s ceremony was dedicated to Christopher John Knight, Nov. 12, 1965-Feb. 25, 2020. Knight was co-founder of The Battle of the Bands, Inc.
If you have questions, would like to become a sponsor or volunteer, or would like more information concerning the commemorative brick project, call 863-440-4554.
Proceeds from the brick project will be used for the creation and maintenance of a veterans help center.
The Battle of the Bands, Inc. is a 501C3 veterans charity.