Savannah Boyer of Bend, Oregon, loves working outside more than as a shift manager in fast food.
Ben Knaupe of Austin, Texas, has his eyes on law school but wanted to get out of the classroom a while and volunteer.
Tara Fishburn of Colorado Springs, set on visiting Indonesia, took advice to volunteer stateside with AmeriCorps NCCC. They make up a team of eight from all over who spent Tuesday painting the inside of a new Habitat for Humanity home in Sebring.
AmeriCorps, a federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunity for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to give time and talent to strengthen communities. They can build new skillsets, make connections, add to their resumes, and also get education awards, supplemental health insurance, loan deferment and childcare.
“Habitat is the biggest user of AmeriCorps (teams),” said Development Manager Linda Andrews with Highlands County Habitat for Humanity.
This team, in Highlands County until mid-September, just finished training in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a 10-month travel and service tour. Their next stop is conservation work at Gulf Island Naval Park near Pensacola.
They have a van to take them from job to job, a budget to carry them through the year, and a pledge to help with natural disasters, if needed.
After Hurricane Irma, a similar team helped Highlands County recover, said Andrews, pointing out that the AmeriCorps Southeast Region has just 11 such teams on tour this year, down from 28.
“Not as many signed up for it,” said Andrews, who thinks a “COVID effect” has put yet another supply strain in volunteerism, nationally and locally.
That’s a reason, she said, that Highlands Habitat applied for a team to help finish this year’s construction goals. Habitat just accepted four new families.
“We need to get houses built,” Andrews said.
Families will help build houses and/or work in The ReStore to earn sweat equity for the down payment, and pay the mortgage once their house gets done.
Habitat Construction Manager Frank Nelson said Mason’s Ridge has 33 homes built and two in progress, out of a total 60 home sites.
AmeriCorps volunteers will help to get the two unfinished houses closer to done, he said, but volunteers also get rewards.
“So far, I’m getting to meet so many people,” Fishburn said. “I love putting smiles on their faces.”
Knaupe said he enjoys community-building. A.J. Strong of Wethersfield, Connecticut, said he’s learning how difficult living at or below poverty level can be for others. He hopes to combine those stories into a blog or freelance journalism.
Sadie Murray, the team leader, hails from California and Central Massachusetts; holds degrees in biology, geology and geographic information systems; did roofing work at age 14 on a Native American reservation, and has worked on affordable housing, in an engineering lab and on heat impact mapping for NASA.
Murray said traditional redlined/segregated neighborhoods with few trees are 10 degrees F hotter than tree-lined communities. She wants to take that satelite data and make a difference at the ground level.
She loves Florida, having visited Tampa and Miami in the past.
“I’m loving the humidity,” Murray said. “I’ll take humid heat over a dry heat.”
Knaupe agreed it’s not as hot as Texas’ dry heat, but Erika McDonald from Coeur-d’Alene, Idaho, begged to differ.
“I’ve sweated more in a month than I have in my (whole) life,” McDonald said.
McDonald has volunteered for one organization or another since age 7, but said AmeriCorps’ blend of volunteering and travel is a “beautiful combo.”