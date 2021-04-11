TAMPA — Sessums Law Group is celebrating its 13th anniversary this month. What began in 2008 as a one attorney law firm working from one small office has now flourished to six attorneys working from four offices in multiple locations. Mark Sessums said, “We are grateful for the success we have had over the years and want to thank all our staff and clients that we have represented for their legal needs.”
As Sessums Law Group marks this milestone, it’s a time to look back at where the firm started and the achievements that have been accomplished along the way.
Mark Sessums launched Sessums Law Group with the simple belief in the importance and integrity of each client needs they represent by providing the maximum results under the law. In April of 2008, Sessums opened the first office in Lakeland and later that same year opened an office in Sebring. In 2009, a second attorney joined the firm and by 2011 the firm had purchased its own building in Lakeland and moved into the larger office space. In 2016, the firm expanded its footprint by opening offices in Tampa and Sarasota to total four offices in Central Florida. By 2019 Sessums Law Group increased the staff and a total of six attorneys now served the clients of the group.
Sessums is double board certified by the Florida Bar in Civil Trial Law and Marital and Family Law. He is also board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, as well as being named a Super Lawyer every year since 2008. The firm is also recognized by US News & World Reports and The Best Lawyers in America for being named to 2021 Best Law Firms list.