LAKELAND — For the fourth year in a row, Mark A. Sessums of Sessums Law Group, P.A. has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for Plaintiff’s personal injury law and family law. Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. It is the only purely peer-review guide to the legal profession. Lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America publication are recognized by their peers for their professional excellence.
In addition, congratulations go out to associate Brittany Pinson who, having achieved a top client service rating with AVVO, is a 2020 recipient of the AVVO Badge for Client Award. Commenting on Pinson’s achievement, Mark Sessums said, “Brittany shows a constant commitment to results-oriented, client-centered legal work for her clients. She is a highly-respected attorney in the practice of family law, and is certainly well deserving of this award.”
In other news, Sessums Law Group, P.A. is proud to offer an alternative dispute resolution process to clients who feel mediation may serve them best. Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediators Heidi Boulos and Lauren Jensen have launched their mediation practice, and their effort is to bring contested matters to resolution amicably while ensuring confidentiality, neutrality, compassion to achieve the cost effective management of disputes. Their ability and experience in mediation assists clients with resolving their disputes themselves without having a judge make the decision for them.
Late last month, Sessums was once again chosen to speak at the Florida Bar Family Law Section Certification Review. He spoke for the second year on the topic of Evidence. Sessums is considered an expert on the topic as he is the only lawyer in the state of Florida who is certified by the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization in both Civil Trial Law, and Marital and Family Law, and is also board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. This was his 11th year as a guest speaker at the event, which draws over 1,600 lawyers statewide.
Mackenzie “Mack” Rocha has also joined Sessums Law Group. He is a 2019 graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Cum Laude.