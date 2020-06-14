TAMPA, Fla. — Mark A. Sessums of Sessums Law Group has been named to the 2020 Super Lawyers List for the 15th consecutive year. The Super Lawyers Listing is an objective service that rates attorneys in Florida based on 12 criteria of peer recognition and professional achievement. It is a research-driven, statewide evaluation process to be nominated and selected to the list.
Only approximately 5% of Florida Lawyers are named to the list that honors excellence in practice. Sessums is one of two lawyers in the Tenth Judicial Circuit who have made the Super Lawyer List every year since 2006.
Sessums is one of only two attorneys in that state that have double board-certification in Civil Law as well as Marital and Family Law. Less than 1% of Florida lawyers have any double board certification.
Sessums Law Group has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Sarasota and Sebring, Florida.