SEBRING — Tonight, at 5:30 p.m. at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, the Highlands County Board of County Commission will have its first workshop on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
As with other regular meetings, the workshop will be broadcast over the internet at hcclerk.org/Home/Board-Meeting-Live-Broadcast.aspx, for those who cannot attend in person.
Since the gathering is a workshop and not an official meeting, and the budget process will take until late-September to complete, commissioners are not expected to vote on or make final decisions on anything at this time.
However, commissioners may suggest cuts and adjustments to their departments and the Capital Financial Strategy — formerly referred to as the Capital Improvement Plan for roads, buildings and equipment purchases.
Commissioners may also suggest a ceiling for the millage rate on Tuesday, but are not expected to set one until next week’s regular meeting, at the earliest.
They may set it at 9.25, as they did at the start of the budget process last year, just to have room to adjust budgets if they can’t make cuts, said David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget.
However, Nitz said the recommended budget has an 8.55 millage rate — the same as the current rate, the rate that commissioners ultimately chose for the budget last year.
“We don’t anticipate it will go higher,” Nitz said Monday. “We would love to go lower [but] this may not be the year that will occur.”
As it stands, Highlands County government departments and agencies go into this coming fiscal year with reduced funding thanks to more than two months of shutdown for COVID-19, during what would have been the most lucrative season of the year for tourism, gasoline consumption and consumer purchases — and the taxes paid on them.
Fortunately, the county has reserves and will see a slight increase in property tax revenue from improved property values.
Estimates are that property taxes will go up 3.25%, based on taxable values tallied by the Highlands County Property Appraiser.
However, the county’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has recommended holding budget increases to 2% in hopes of restoring the county’s general fund balance to more than a month and a half of operating expenses.
Nitz has presented a recommended Fiscal Year 2021 budget of $161.2 million, up approximately $6.6 million from this fiscal year’s $154.6 million.
Most of the $161.2 million is already spoken for, given that revenue from certain taxes can only be used for certain purposes, many of them not having to do with personnel or operations.
The board cannot lump all revenues together in the general fund. Budget requests from general fund departments and constitutional offices total $74.1 million.
The recommended general fund, the part the County Commission actually oversees, adds up to $73.1 million, up $638,421 from this year’s $73.5 million, but at least $600,000 less than requests.
To cover those requests without cuts, Nitz said, would require a property tax rate increase of 0.132, which would bring the 8.55 millage rate up to 8.682, at least.