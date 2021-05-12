Throughout the winter, our thermostat is set at one temperature for sleeping and another for daytime activities. During the day, it is set at 68 degrees. However, just before we turn in for the night, we bring it down to 58.
Snuggling under the quilt and blanket, we are more than comfortable. And if in the daytime we feel a chill, it’s easy to just slip on an extra layer.
By not fiddling with the thermostat too much, we maintain a constant, dependable and comfortable setting … day and night.
My husband Ken and I are fortunate that we don’t each run hot or cold because we might be touching that thermostat throughout the day and making one or the other uncomfortable. Also, our sleep patterns are alike so we go to bed and arise around the same time together.
Though that might not be true for everyone, we all need to care about the other person’s needs above our own. I’m reminded of Ephesians 4:32 NKJV, “And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.”
That’s a great internal thermometer to live by as it controls our attitudes and puts into practice our beliefs.
One or the other spouse may be a late-night person or an early riser in comparison. Adjusting how we set our home thermostats should be done with love and consideration.
So, a thermostat sets the temperature around you. However, a thermometer merely measures the temperature and can change unexpectedly.
It begs the question, when it comes to the spiritual and practical me, am I setting the temperature (thermostat) around me and influencing others for Christ? Or am I only a thermometer that adjusts like a chameleon according to my circumstances?
It’s easy to be in a conversation and agree with a nod or silence; thereby, adjusting our temperature to suit our surroundings. Instead, we should kindly, yet, steadfastly, express the truth in love … setting the thermostat.
Wherever we are, if we allow the Holy Spirit to bear his fruit in our lives … love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control … we will practice setting the thermostat to these qualities. As it says in 1 Corinthians 15: 58, “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”
It’s May. The thermostat is off.
Spring air floats in through open windows encouraging me to keep my internal thermostat amiable and winsome. Selah