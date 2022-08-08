SEBRING — Unlike most new home owners, Delynia Sherrill had all her boxes unpacked before officially getting her key.
Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County gave her a house-warming party Thursday morning with doughnuts and orange juice and lots of prayers for blessing on 1381 Inspiration Drive, the latest house dedicated in Mason’s Ridge.
“I just want to thank everyone. This is an opportunity I never would have got,” Sherrill said. “I never thought that I would be here.”
It was great to see the finish line, she said, a sentiment echoed by Site Supervisor Mike Simpson, who after giving her a plaque created by the Caravaners — motor-home traveling group of volunteers — said that the house started and stopped at least twice, thanks to supply and pandemic issues.
“We’re very grateful for this,” Sherrill said.
“We always say that Habitat is not a hand out but a hand up,” said Blair Pakowski, executive director of Highlands Habitat. “I never say that Habitat builds homes for people, because we partner with you to make this happen.”
Sherrill, in addition to putting in her own sweat equity as a mother of three, got praise from Katina Chambers, staff of the Habitat ReStore, for gathering and organizing as many as 15 people to help work on the house.
Two helpers included Arthur Ward and Ruth King, whose Habitat home two doors down was dedicated last week.
“They work hard,” Sherrill said.
Office Coordinator Kizzy Milhouse Mu’min presented Sherrill with a crocheted blanket, reminding her it will serve her in times of need.
“Just remember: This is God, wrapped up in it. This is his arms wrapping up you and your family in love,” Mu’min said.
People also suggested that Sherrill could also lean on Mu’min directly, sending them next door to play.
“I met Delyania when she first came in,” Mu’min said, “and I told her she was going to be my neighbor — not knowing her. [I] didn’t know nothing about her, I said ‘You’re going to be my neighbor.’ And look: We’re going to be neighbors.”
Sherrill’s three children were already enjoying the lawn. Kaden, 10, helped her wrangle 1-year-old Woody, who kept trying to investigate the curb while 2-year-old Junie found fascinating well-worn pebbles in the flower bed.
It was more than a year, start to finish, Sherrill said.
“Time just flies,” Sherrill said. “It is so worth it.”
Pakowski and Habitat Board President Rev. Ronald De Genaro said after this turquoise home, they hope to have the sky blue home just beyond Arthur and Ruth’s house dedicated sometime in September, with a sun yellow home beyond that dedicated by November — barring any supply problems with concrete.
Then, De Genaro said, they hope to start the next four houses for this coming fiscal year. They are seeking volunteers and sponsors to help families achieve their dream.