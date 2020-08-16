SEBRING — A settlement has been approved by the court in the civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian School related to claims by a former student’s attorney of negligence by the school.
Heartland Christian School/Academy had sought a stay in the legal proceedings in the civil case until the criminal trial of one of its former teachers is completed.
Judge David Ward ruled that, with approval of the settlement, the motion for the stay was dismissed as a moot point.
The lawsuit made claims against Heartland Christian School citing negligent hiring, retention and supervision, and alleged that former physical education teacher Jack Howard III sexually harassed and assaulted a former student.
On May 3, 2019, Howard was criminally charged with sexual battery and lewd molestation regarding the alleged sexual assault of the plaintiff, a former Heartland Christian student, according to the defendant’s motion.
The State Attorney also added the charging enhancement of sexual battery while in a position of custodial authority based on Howard’s position as a teacher at Heartland Christian.
Howard entered a plea of “not guilty” to these charges.
A mediation session in April yielded no settlement.
After the mediation session and many motions on both sides of the lawsuit, the plaintiff offered a settlement proposal, which was approved by the court noting that the order is “under seal, granting motion for approval of settlement.”
A jury trial before Judge David Ward, that was scheduled for Sept. 14, 2020, has been canceled.
Herman Law, of Boca Raton, represented the former student.
Heartland Christian School has been represented by attorney Peter A. Cooke of Hall Booth Smith, P.C., Palm Beach Gardens.