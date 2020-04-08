Itchy ears are a common problem that may be caused by a variety of conditions. If you’re suffering from itchy ears, you may also notice dry, scaly skin in the ear canal, abrasions or discharge. For immediate relief, a mild steroid eardrop or rubbing alcohol may be used.
Below are common causes of itchy ear and corresponding treatments.
Otitis media
Otitis media is the medical term for an inflammation of the middle ear, commonly referred to as an ear infection. It is the result of fluid becoming trapped behind the eardrum and is usually caused by a virus or bacteria. People of all ages can develop ear infections, but they are most common in children; three out of four children will experience at least one ear infection by the time they are 3 years old.
Treating otitis media often involves antibiotics such as amoxicillin, coupled with over-the-counter pain relievers and eardrops. Most ear infections run their course in a matter of days. If your chronic otitis media doesn’t respond to medication, surgically implanted ear tubes may be recommended.
Swimmer’s ear
When water becomes trapped in the ear, bacteria can cause inflammation and infection of the ear canal. This painful affliction is known as swimmer’s ear and can occur following exposure to any moist environment. It is most common in children and teenagers, individuals with eczema and anybody with excess earwax.
There are earplugs specially designed for swimmers that will keep water out. Or try a solution of vinegar and rubbing alcohol applied in droplet form to your ears before any water exposure. Wear a shower cap when bathing, and always dry your ears thoroughly after swimming and bathing.
Surfer’s ear
Known medically as exostosis but referred to informally as surfer’s ear, this condition causes bone to thicken, leading to a narrowing (and occasionally, a complete blockage or “occlusion”) of the ear canal. It can result in significant conductive hearing loss over time.
Avoiding surfing and swimming in extremely cold water or during especially windy conditions is the key to preventing surfer’s ear. In addition, keeping the ear canals warm and dry by wearing earplugs, a swim cap or a hood can all help. Custom earmolds are your best bet to ensuring a tight seal and all-day comfort.
Impacted earwax
Earwax (cerumen) is a yellowish waxy substance produced by healthy ears. Earwax protects the ear from bacteria, water and foreign particles. It also assists in the cleaning and lubrication of the ear canal. Usually, excess wax is removed from the ear canal naturally. If a buildup does occur, the earwax will become hard and block the ear.
Impacted hearing aids
Your hearing aids can also be affected by impacted earwax and other debris. It’s important to keep your hearing aid clean not only to prevent itchy ears, but also to prolong the life of the devices. In addition to visiting your audiologist for regular clean and check visits, be sure to follow a regular at-home maintenance plan.
Call Central Florida Hearing Services at 863-386-9111 for more information or to schedule an appointment.