SEBRING — The cause of Wednesday’s brush fire along South Lake Letta Drive was obvious: A downed power line, broken in at least two places, set the west shoulder on fire.
The cause of a 15-acre brush fire Tuesday afternoon that smoldered and rekindled Wednesday — reportedly just one of the trees — remains under investigation by the Florida Forestry Service.
In addition to that, Highlands County Fire Rescue crews also ran to a brush fire off Hallmark Avenue in Lake Placid, where 3.5 acres burned for at least an hour after a lightning strike.
In all cases, whether from obvious or unknown reasons, dry brush is lighting up in Highlands County.
The recent warning from Forest Area Supervisor Joe deBree III that brush fires are “picking up” should stand as a warning to people to take extra precautions.
Wednesday’s fire shut down approximately 0.1-0.2 miles of South Lake Letta Drive while fire crews, who had managed to douse the fire, despite a live wire being on the ground, kept the road closed alongside Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies while Duke Energy Florida personnel cleared the line off the road and started replacing the wire.
Engine 7 and Brush 7 responded to that fire.
While they were busy there, Highlands County Public Information reported that fire crews had returned to the Granada Boulevard fire to deal with a tree that had smoldered and reignited from the previous night’s fire.
On Tuesday, at about 6 p.m., fire crews rolled out to Granada Boulevard, an east-west feeder road that reaches to the western undeveloped areas of the improvement district, where the fire ignited.
No structures were threatened, and no one was injured.
HCFR response included Brush Trucks 1, 7, 9, 9-2 and 10, Tanker 9, Engine 7, Chief 4, Battalion Chief 1 and Division Chief 1.
Sebring Fire Department sent Engine 15 and Brush 15 as mutual aid, and the Forest Service responded, along with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
At 7:06 p.m., Brush Trucks 29, 33 and 36, Tanker 29 and Division Chief 1 responded to the lightning-strike Hallmark Avenue fire, also with Forestry Service crews, county officials said.
They had it contained by 8 p.m. with no structures endangered, county officials reported.
The Lake Letta Road fire saw response from Engine 7, Brush 7, Battalion Chief 1, Chief 6 and the Forestry Service, county officials said.
Deputies and fire chiefs kept the road closed while Duke Energy made repairs.
The second-day response on Granada, county officials said, was a person who thought they saw a full rekindle, and called it in.
Although it turned out to be just the one tree, officials with the county, city and state fire departments want people to report any brush fires, grass fires, unattended outdoor burning or other possible situations to them, to prevent a small fire from becoming a big one.
Right now, the vegetation is very dry, and officials have not had word of any expectation of significant rain in the near future.