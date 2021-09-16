SEBRING — Radio tones sounded several times Wednesday morning for emergency responders in the Sebring area, at least twice for crashes.
The first of those involved four vehicles at 7:24 a.m. at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and Scenic Highway, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials. Highlands County Fire Rescue also responded.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash initially, then turned it over to the Florida Highway Patrol. A report is still pending from FHP.
Meanwhile, Sebring Police and Fire Departments responded shortly after that to a scooter that ran into the back of a truck.
It happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Kenilworth Boulevard at Poinsettia Avenue, according to reports from fire and police officials.
Fire officials said the driver of the scooter was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center while the driver of the white pickup refused transport.