SEBRING — For the second Monday in a row, Highlands County saw a severe thunderstorm roll through the area.
Also for the second time, county officials said they did not get any reports of damage from the morning’s thunderstorm and tornado warning.
The warning originated in southeastern Hardee County. Highlands County Emergency Management said at 7 a.m. that nothing was “spotted,” but still warned residents in the Sebring area to plan to shelter in an interior room with no windows.
Shortly after that, an emergency alert to mobile devices from the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in the west and southwest Sebring area until 7:30 a.m., which was then extended until 8 a.m.
Local emergency management had no reports of damage, but the day was not done. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office relayed another National Weather Service thunderstorm warning for approximately 4 p.m.
At 3 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Venus, 10 miles south of Lake Placid, moving northeast at 25 mph. It was expected to affect Lake Placid, Placid Lakes, Sylvan Shores and Archbold Biological Station with the possibility of half-inch hail and 40 mph winds.
Meteorologist Tony Hurt at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said today would be the same – thunderstorms with possible hail and tornadoes.
Hurt said between 8 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Monday Archbold had recorded 4.84 inches of rain and Sebring Shores reported 2.75 inches. Lake Placid had received 5 inches.
As south central Florida starts entering into a period of random afternoon storms, residents may want to revisit their electrical storm and tornado precautions. The Florida Department of Emergency Management states that lightning occurs with every thunderstorm and, on average, Florida sees around 70-100 days a year with at least one thunderstorm in the state.
Florida’s vulnerability to thunderstorms and lightning comes from being surrounded on three sides by ocean and being relatively flat, giving lightning few points of discharge to or from the ground, putting all houses, trees and people standing in the open at risk.
Lightning is also a major factor in starting brush fires. Vegetation has been starved of regular rainfall and may not hydrate enough from sudden brief thunderstorms. Any single lightning strike could ignite dozens of acres.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also advises people to find or build a safe room in the interior of their house in case of a tornado. Such a room could provide near-absolute protection from injury and/or death in extreme wind events, including tornadoes and hurricanes.
For more details on FEMA specifications for a safe room, visit www.fema.gov under the emergency management tab and the risk management heading.
