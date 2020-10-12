SEBRING — Residents living or driving along the front road of Fairmont Mobile Estates got a nose full of putrid smell Friday from an overflowing manhole.
Businesses across Seattle Avenue from the park, stores and a restaurant that front on U.S. 27, got sewer water gushing through a rear parking lot, down a side drainage ditch and into a retention pond by the highway.
County officials ordered the road closed shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block between Entrance Road and a point north of Indiana Avenue, to prevent vehicle and pedestrian traffic through the area.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the sewer system, owned by Fairmont Utilities, should not be backing up.
“It is rain-related that the lift station is getting overloaded,” Howerton said. “It’s not supposed to be storm drain.”
He was first made aware of it having problems on Oct. 1, he said. Then, on Friday, water backed up and flowed out of the manhole again.
“The stench has been a problem,” Howerton said.
A local business owner filmed the gushing manhole and the dark, pungent water. He said the raw sewage had formed a pond on a resident’s property, which had then run over the street in a sheet flow into the parking area of a local insurance office and down into a ditch between that office and a mini-mall plaza.
The water then ran into a retention pond by the highway, in front of the parking for The Wild Hawg bar and grill.
In addition to closing the road, Howerton said, he’s reported the spill to the Department of Environmental Protection as an illicit discharge.