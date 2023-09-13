Lake Placid Town Administrator Kevin McCarthy told a group of residents Monday evening that he has suspended design of the Lake June Pointe and Placid Lakes sewer collection systems for up to four months.
The reason: To determine where the town will proceed with a low-pressure and/or gravity design for its large septic-to-sewer project.
“We have put a hold for a couple of months on the design of gravity vs. low pressure so we don’t keep spending money if the council decides to go to the gravity system for parts versus low pressure,” McCarthy told the residents. The council will hold a workshop with the public in October or November to reach a final decision “so we can keep moving forward,” he said.
McCarthy’s decision is in part based on pushback by local homeowners regarding the use of the low-pressure design.
A vocal group of residents rebelled against the low-pressure design – which requires a grinder pump at each home – during a contentious Aug. 21 Town Hall meeting. Their objection: The grinder pumps at each home are unreliable, quickly fill and become useless during power outages, and according to a town estimate, could cost each homeowner between $10,000 and $15,000 in connection fees.
To that end, the four-member town council Monday evening voted unanimously to apply for Florida Department of Environmental Protection money to pay 100% of the connection fees that homeowners otherwise might have to pay. The FDEP awarded the town a $40 million grant in 2022 to transition canal- and lakeside homes off septic systems and onto a modern wastewater treatment system.
The grants will also pay for lift station generators, a system to reuse treated wastewater to water median strips and other uses.
Town Attorney Bert Harris III told residents that the application for the connection fees has been completed and will be mailed to the FDEP this week.
“It should take between four and five months before we hear back from them,” he told residents.
The discourse between residents and the council Monday evening was more relaxed than the contentious Aug. 21 revolt against the low-pressure system that saw one resident suggesting to council members that this was their last term in office.
A handful of residents took to the podium to politely suggest alternatives to building a new sewer system, such as a fertilizer ordinance, asking nearby orange grove owners to control fertilizer and other chemical runoff; upgrading to modern septic tanks, or deploying floating vegetation to filter contaminants from lakes. One resident asked the council to invite the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, South Florida Water Management District, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and other state agencies into discussions.
The council, which planned to seek grants to pay for homeowner connections from the outset of the project, has vowed to inform residents of Lake June Pointe, Placid Lakes, and other neighborhoods in advance of upcoming meetings where the sewer project will be discussed. The council routinely and by law posts legal notices announcing public meetings.
However, to ensure direct communication, McCarthy collected resident emails and urged others to join a contact list on the town’s Save Our Lakes website. He sent notices of Monday evening’s meeting (though it was a routine monthly council meeting) to residents.
“We emailed all 300-plus people that signed up for information,” McCarthy told the Highlands News-Sun. “That included the Placid Lakes Homeowners Association and the Lake June Pointe Property Owners’ Association.”
Vice Mayor Ray Royce also made it clear that the council will alert residents in advance of meetings where the council will vote on aspects of the project.
McCarthy has said the council will not know how many houses it can transition to the proposed wastewater system until the town receives construction bids in 2024.