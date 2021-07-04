Is the seat of your favorite pair of pants beginning to look shiny and threadbare? Has that pretty pink dress that used to be so flattering become a bit too snug around the hips and waist? Do you need a skirt re-hemmed? A coat lining replaced? Did you just buy a shirt that’s supposed to be your size but is much too big and needs altering?
Leyder Zapata, owner of Avon Tailoring and Alterations, has been sewing, mending and re-designing garments for women, children and men for more than 25 years in Sebring.
Longtime customer Cheryl Velasquez-Warehime remembers fondly the first item which Zapata repaired for her. It was one of her daughter’s favorite dolls, which was literally falling apart. “My daughter was very young at the time. Today, she is 21, so that shows you how long I’ve been going to Avon Alterations,” she said.
“Over the years, I have had dresses hemmed, sleeves altered, and most recently a drawstring and ribbon added to a blouse which made it look more formal and special. But the most complex and intricate sewing jobs that Leyder completed for me were alterations to a dress jacket that my daughter wore in horse dressage competitions. She twice altered the jacket, and she did a wonderful job both times,” Velasquez-Warehime said.
Zapata prides herself on always completing each customer’s work in timely fashion. In early June, Riley Sharp, a new customer, brought in a dress which she wanted altered within a week’s time. Sharp was to be the maid of honor at her sister’s wedding in Las Vegas later in the month.
Sharp wanted sequins on her dress, which can be a time-consuming and difficult operation to perform. The dress also needed to be shortened and taken in on the sides.
“It took about 10 minutes to pin the dress and within five days, the alterations had been completed. It was truly amazing,” Sharp said. “She made my $70 dress from Amazon look like $500, and I got lots of compliments at the wedding.”
Sharp’s sister’s mother-in-law who also had her dress altered by Zapata for the wedding, was similarly pleased.
“If I need alterations in the future, I will absolutely go back to Avon Alterations,” Sharp said.
Zapata also does tailoring of men’s clothes. Several officers from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office regularly bring Zapata their uniforms – shirts, pants, and jackets – when they need alterations.
Every year, Zapata attends the Sebring races. Sponsors provide the race car drivers with patches that Zapata sews on the drivers’ jackets. She also has a loyal following of motorcycle riders; she puts patches on their jackets, too.
Customers also bring Zapata fabric, from which she creates items like covers for boats and cars, cushions and window treatments. She also does embroidery work and monogramming.
“I treat work that I do for customers like work that I would do for myself. All the time I try to do my best, make sure that the job Is right, and that the customer is pleased,” Zapata said. “When you put your heart into your job, you are going to do something good. Happy customers refer me to others who also become my customers,” she added.
Zapata and her husband moved to Miami from Colombia, South America, in 1992. The following year, they moved to Sebring. Zapata opened her business in 1996.
Avon Tailoring and Alterations is at 5142 Schumacher Road, Sebring. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment. For further information, call 385-2020 or 257-2080.