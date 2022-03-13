SEBRING — Parents voiced their concerns about the current sex education program taught in county schools during the School Board of Highlands County meeting on Tuesday.
The program called iMAD, which stands for I Make a Difference, through the Heartland Rural Health Network, came under scrutiny as several people spoke out against the program taught to 6th-8th graders. Some of the complaints lodged against iMAD stated the program was not conservative enough and doesn’t teach abstinence first. Other complaints were about inappropriate dress of facilitators and calling the curriculum “promiscuous.”
iMAD uses the the Get Real curriculum and was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year.
Former middle school educator Nicole Rodonski, a mother of a middle school child, stood at the podium and stated her child would never be allowed to attend the iMAD presentations because she has personally sat in on it with her students. She did voice regret for not saying anything about iMAD until her child was faced with attending.
According to SBHC Coordinator of Communication John Varady, school staff are present during the presentations.
iMAD Executive Director Melissa Thibodeau and iMAD Program Director Larry Moore shared a joint statement via email outlining the program.
“iMAD is the name of our sexual health education program and stands for ‘I Make a Difference,’ as we believe that each of our students has the power to make a huge difference in their life, the lives of others, and our community at large,” they responded.
Moore and Thibideau said the curriculum has been approved and edited by Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore and Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Nia Campbell.
Some examples of the exclusions from the Get Real curriculum for the county are not using the word “sex” in the sixth grade curriculum and nixing a condom demonstration. iMAD said they refrain from giving the child the entire workbook.
“We were asked to refer to condoms as risk reducers,” iMAD officials said.
Varady explained the curriculum is tiered.
“The curriculum is developed and designed by grade level,” he said.
Parents can have their children “opt-out” of the program. Students are sent home with opt-out forms and phone calls to parents are made before the program starts in the school. One parent said they opted out and their child was still sent to the program by the teacher. Another parent stated she got both the note sent home and a phone call.
iMAD was asked whether materials are made available to parents to review before making the decision to send their child to the program.
“Absolutely, HRHN together with the School Board, provide multiple opportunities for parents to view materials before classes are taught,” Thibodeau and Moore said. “The program holds parent nights for each school so that parents can attend, view the full curriculum and ask questions about the curriculum that is being facilitated to their children in the school. The iMAD program provides a flier to each school and each school is responsible for informing parents about the parent night.
“Full copies of the Get Real curriculum are available at the District Office where parents can also make an appointment to view (as is the process with all curriculums). However, we always suggest that parents either attend the parent night, or follow up with the iMAD team after reviewing the full Get Real curriculum, because we teach an edited version of the curriculum. Because of curriculum copyright laws, we are unable to put the curriculum directly on our website, but have included a crosswalk of the Get Real curriculum and the National Sexuality Education Standards that outlines the standards covered in the full curriculum on our website for viewing at any time.”
The curriculum outline for grades 6-8 can be viewed on the iMAD website at hrhnimad.org under the “For Parents” tab.
Enough concern was shown to make the School Board decide to host a workshop on the matter. Moore and Thibodeau will be in attendance. The workshop date will be announced at a School Board meeting. The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. March 22 at 426 School St. in Sebring.