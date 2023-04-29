SEBRING — Craig Daniels Sr. was not supposed to enter school grounds without first notifying the school in writing that he intended to be on school property. If he was given permission, a school resource officer or other school adult would have to chaperone him until Daniels left the property.

But Daniels, whose lengthy criminal history includes an eight-year prison term on three counts of lewd and lascivious assault on a child under 16 in Manatee County, apparently ignored the policy and attended a third-quarter parent-teacher conference at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School in Sebring back in March.

Recommended for you