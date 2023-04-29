Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Gusty winds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.