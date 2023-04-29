SEBRING — Craig Daniels Sr. was not supposed to enter school grounds without first notifying the school in writing that he intended to be on school property. If he was given permission, a school resource officer or other school adult would have to chaperone him until Daniels left the property.
But Daniels, whose lengthy criminal history includes an eight-year prison term on three counts of lewd and lascivious assault on a child under 16 in Manatee County, apparently ignored the policy and attended a third-quarter parent-teacher conference at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School in Sebring back in March.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Luis Ramos wrote in Daniels’ arrest affidavit that he warned Daniels that he could not enter school property without following those rules, but later learned that Daniels was on campus without any supervision. Nor did Daniels notify anyone at the school that he is a registered sex offender, Ramos wrote in the affidavit.
Ramos obtained school surveillance video that showed Daniels walking unescorted through the hallways with his child. He also obtained another document that allegedly showed Daniels had been at another parent-teacher conference without notifying the school that he planned to enter the property.
On April 19, Ramos arrested Daniels and charged him with two counts of visiting a public school without notifying school authorities. His bond – which was set at first appearance – was $150,000.
Daniels’ lawyer, Jennifer Powell, on Wednesday asked County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour to reduce the bond to $1,000 on each count.
“These are two misdemeanors,” Powell told Ritenour. “He has lived in Highlands County since 2011, he is the main caretaker for the children, and his wife is willing to supervise him.”
His wife, who married Daniels in 2017 while he was still in prison, told Ritenour that her husband can now attend parent-teacher conferences virtually.
There was surprise testimony about a pool party of 15 girls that went unreported at the Daniels’ house, according to Ramos’ arrest report. While Ramos discussed Daniels’ status as a sex offender with school administrators, one woman had an anxiety attack after remembering she had let her daughter spend the night at Daniels’ home during the pool party. She became so anxious that EMS had to be called, Ramos wrote in his arrest affidavit.
Daniels’ wife explained to Ritenour that the girls were children of other family members, and that at no time had Daniels been involved with them. A male member of the family in the courtroom told Ritenour that he trusted Daniels to be around his children.
Ritenour, noting “there was no indication he was interacting with minors at the school,” lowered his bond to $5,000 on each count. He also warned Daniels to follow every condition of pretrial release, including only going to the school to pick up or drop off his own children and finding a job. He also must continue to satisfy his sex offender requirements.