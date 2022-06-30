SEBRING — A sex offender, on registration with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, is now facing charges for several “internet identifiers” he allegedly did not disclose to deputies.
Mitchell James Conner, 58, of 4316 Lafayette Ave. in Sebring, is facing 15 counts of failing to report usernames on email, social media and other websites, along with 14 counts of failing to register information with the Sheriff’s Office.
According to reports, any new identifiers must be reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s online system within 48 hours of being used. Those under supervision with the Florida Department of Corrections or Florida Department of Juvenile Justice must report such information to their probation officer before using a new internet identifier.
Arrest reports state that during his scheduled quarterly re-registration with Det. Louis Ramos on May 24, Conner allegedly told Ramos that his only internet identifiers were “Mitch Conner” on Facebook and Facebook Messenger.
After Conner signed a statement confirming that his statements were accurate, Ramos told him he was conducting an investigation into allegations that Conner had failed to register several internet identifiers linked to him.
Reports indicate that Conner gave a statement after a Miranda warning. Most of the statement was redacted, except to say that he did not recall using Google One (a cloud storage service) or YouTube accounts.
Ramos then seized Conner’s cellular phone as evidence, which reports state was linked to many of the internet identifiers.
Google and Twitter contained unreported identifiers for Conner, arrest reports said. Those included a YouTube account, Google Hangouts username, a Google Drive account and a Twitter account.
Reports said that after submitting a search warrant to Google, the online service provided information about other installed applications and accounts that Conner did not report at the proper time. Those include Grindr, Match Dating, Skype and Taimi — a combination of an LGBTQ+ social network and dating application.
Through his phone, Ramos found unreported passwords for Google Duo video calling application, GaysGoDating.com, NaughtyDate.com, and secondary Facebook and Facebook Messenger accounts under the name “Mitchell Conner.”
He allegedly also had several unreported logins over the course of three years for YouTube, Google Photos, Google Duo, Google Drive, Taimi, Match Dating, Twitter, Skype and WhatsApp, a cross-platform messaging application.