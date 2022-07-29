In Highlands County, convicted sex offenders are arrested for failing to register an email address, a vehicle on the property where an offender lives, or an overnight stay with family members. In this three-part series, we look at the Special Victims Unit’s monitoring program, an important, but controversial, tool for preventing child sex crimes.
Part I: ‘I tell them to move out of Highlands County’
SEBRING – Few would disagree that sex crimes against children are among the most horrific offenses in society. The human cost to victims lasts a lifetime, destroying a child’s ability to operate in the world as an adult.
It’s no secret that Highlands County’s court docket is filled with sex offender cases.
One need only check the record: Walter Theodore Curll, with 581 counts of child pornography, Christopher Ray Queen, 355 counts, and Joel Andrew French, with 42 counts of possessing child pornography make up a tiny portion of the child sex offenders in the county.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit (SVU), at 1968 Sebring Parkway, continuously monitors as many as 210 convicted child sex offenders/predators so they can be quickly located should a child come up missing. The unit also strives to deny offenders online anonymity – an important tool for sexual predators – so offenders must register any username, email addresses, and other identifiers they use on cell phones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices.
Investigators are also required by statute to know where offenders live, work, as well as the vehicles they own and drive. That requires a detective or deputy to drive to the offender’s house, apartment, or other residence to verify the offender is in compliance. Offenders also must come in person to the monitoring office and report any changes in residence, vehicle registration, and other circumstance. Anyone designated a sex offender or a sexual predator is required to register monthly or quarterly with the SVU, even if there have been no changes to report.
The detectives will monitor sexual offenders and predators online, a task at which they are aided by Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other companies that use hashmarks to identify child porn images and videos. When the SVU monitoring team sends the names and other identifying information connected to Highlands County sex offenders to these companies, the tech companies inform detectives when an offender has adopted a new email address or online identifier. If the offender has not notified the SVU of the changes, they are charged for failing to register.
Each item left off the registration form can bring a five-year prison sentence.
Offenders must register completely
“By policy, we aim to conduct address verifications for sexual offenders quarterly and predators monthly, which is far more often than required by law,” said Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Ritenour, who heads SVU.
Therefore, any time they change their residence, job, vehicle, or online status, the law requires sex offenders to notify SVU within 48 hours – either in person or online. They also must ensure they update their vehicle registration, address, and other driver’s license information with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“When an offender/predator completes a registration form, when it is submitted, it automatically goes into the FDLE system,” Ritenour said. “The law is clear: Local law enforcement agencies shall report to the FDLE any failure by a sexual predator to comply with registration requirements.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Luis Ramos monitors hundreds of sex offenders.
“If they stay outside their home overnight somewhere, the SVU monitoring program wants to know where, when, and how long,” Ramos told the Highlands News-Sun.
Defense lawyers: Monitoring is overzealous
Defense lawyers who represent convicted sex offenders – including offenders who have moved to Highlands County from other states – believe the SVU is overzealous in its enforcement of registration rules. Men convicted of a sex crime a decade ago or longer in another state can find themselves facing 40 years in Highlands County, not because they’ve molested another child or downloaded child pornography, but because they’ve failed to register an address or a vehicle properly.
The punishment is bleak: loss of job, home, and freedom for years.
When asked what advice he gives his sex offender clients, Sebring defense attorney William Fletcher said, “I tell them to move out of Highlands County.”
Jeffrey Harold Parsons
Parsons, 57, was a manager at the Palms Estates community in Lorida. His role as manager required him to post events to the community Facebook page.
Because he’d failed to notify SVU that he had Facebook access during 14 monthly registration appointments, Parsons was hit with 14 counts of failing to register. Each count is punishable by five years. Facing at least 70 years in jail, Parsons pled guilty and received 30 months in jail.
“He had a job managing a 55-or-older community, part of his job responsibility was to update the community events calendar, and that was done through Facebook,” said his attorney, Bradly Wilson. “’The shuffleboard tournament is Thursday,’ that type of thing. The account was in the original Palm Estates Facebook manager’s name and he took it over without notifying the Sheriff’s Office.”
Parsons was declared a sex offender in Alleghany County, North Carolina after being convicted of a second-degree sexual offense. “That was in 1995, 26 years ago,” Wilson said. “This man has been 20-plus years with no offenses.”
Brandon Lee Steverson
Steverson was 20 years old when he was convicted of misdemeanor attempted sexual seduction of a teen in Clark County, Nevada. That was 19 years ago. When he moved to his parents home in Lake Placid in October 2014, he failed to register his parents’ address. He was sent to jail for 364 days and put on three years’ probation.
From February 2016 to April 2020 Steverson completed 10 sexual registration forms, but he did not fill out the address of three overnight stays with a girlfriend, Ramos stated in his arrest report. “She explained to me that Brandon was her best friend, she needed him and she really did not want to get him into trouble for being here as he was only there to help her out. As I went to leave, she repeated these things and kept trying to tell me how great a man Brandon was to her.” Steverson was sentenced to two years in Florida state prison.
Offenders are required to report changes in work status, so Steverson informed Ramos on Oct. 9, 2020, that he had quit his job at M&C Assemblies three days earlier. Steverson also registered a new Lake June Road address during that registration visit. Ramos arrested him for not reporting the job change within 48 hours and for not registering the new address with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. Ramos gave Steverson a third charge for an undiscovered YouTube account Steverson had had for about 15 years. Steverson was given five years probation – until they arrested him again.
Two days after Christmas 2021, Ramos arrested Steverson on nine counts for registering an address where Steverson didn’t live. Steverson, wanting to comply, had registered an address where a piece of mail addressed to him had been mistakenly mailed. He had never lived there, but he’d registered that address just in case Ramos thought he had lived there. Steverson faced 50 years in jail for the missteps, but prosecutors dropped all but one charge and gave him five years of probation. He was released from jail and returned home.
Unbeknownst to Steverson, while he’d been in jail, Ramos went to Steverson’s residence with a search warrant for any electronic devices belonging to Steverson. Steverson’s bedroom was locked, so Ramos removed the door from its hinges and found an empty room. Steverson’s father had removed all his belongings after his son’s arrest and took it to his house.
Steverson’s father gave Ramos permission to search his son’s belongings, which he’d stored in a shed. Ramos found a Pritom internet tablet, a black Motorola phone and two Amazon streaming TV remotes. He found internet identifiers for Facebook, Facebook Messenger, YouTube, Google Drive, and other platforms, including for adult dating sites like “wantmatures.com” and “singleparentmeet.com,” and other social media platforms dating back to 2011. He found probable cause to charge Steverson with 40 counts of failing to register. Ramos rearrested Steverson on May 16 after prosecutors determined statute of limitations allowed only 15 counts to be charged.
Though Steverson served his sentence in Nevada for dating an underage girl, he moved to Highlands County in 2014 to be closer to his parents. Since moving here, he’s been arrested five times and served more than three years in prison.
