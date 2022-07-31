In Highlands County, convicted sex offenders are arrested for failing to register an email address, a vehicle on the property where an offender lives, or an overnight stay with family members. In this three-part series, we look at the Special Victims Unit’s monitoring program, an important, but controversial, tool for preventing child sex crimes. This is the final part in a three-part series.
SEBRING — The case of Nicholas William Burrell underscores the complexity of sex offender registration requirements. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Luis Ramos, Burrell completed 40 sexual offender registrations between Feb. 2, 2004 and June 8, 2021.
Nevertheless, Burrell made several mistakes, Ramos wrote in his arrest report.
During a bond hearing for Burrell a few months ago, Ramos told the court that he had called Burrell’s employers at the Hardee County Road Bridges Department and learned that Burrell drove a Hardee County work vehicle that he had failed to register with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the state.
When a defendant fails to report a change in job status, home address, or a vehicle for 15 months, they are hit with 15 counts, according to Sgt. Steve Ritenour, who leads the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU). Failing to register internet identifiers and email addresses are handled the same way.
“If they have a Snapchat account and failed to report it during the past 10 registrations, they actually take 11 more charges – one for failing to report it within the timeframe required and 10 omissions,” Ritenour said.
Burrell now faces a total of 17 counts, according to his former lawyer, which means Burrell faces up to 85 years in state prison – five years on each of 17 counts – when he goes on trial in June, his attorney Brad Wilson told the Highlands News-Sun.
“Mr. Burrell has lived trouble free for about 15 years, he is not a flight risk, he is gainfully employed here, and was gainfully employed in Hardee County,” Wilson told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada as he sought pretrial release for Burrell in November. Burrell is still in jail awaiting trial.
Defense lawyers argue that local sex offender monitoring in Highlands County is much more stringent than in other Florida counties, where a verbal warning remains an option to arrest. Other states halt monitoring if the offender remains compliant for five years or other length of time.
Wilson and other defense lawyers believe the SVU’s strict adherence to the law unfairly jails men who have simply failed to complete an administrative requirement on time.
“One offender had his job status changed from ‘fulltime’ to ‘temporary status’ because his employers were investigating a complaint from a customer,” another local defense lawyer told the Highlands News-Sun recently. “He didn’t lose his job or move to another employment location,” she said. “He failed to notify them of this little change from ‘hired’ to ‘probationary status.’”
When they are arrested for failing to register, offenders who have been gainfully employed suddenly lose the jobs they rely on to support themselves or families. It’s a punishment that defense lawyers say far outweighs the client’s failure to register.
‘Impossible not to make a mistake’
“None of my (sex offender) clients are in jail charged with new sex crimes,” said William Fletcher, a long-time Sebring defense lawyer. “Not one. They are all registration offenses. It’s almost impossible not to make a registration mistake.”
Ritenour provided a copy of a blank registration form to the Highlands News-Sun. It is a six-page document the offender completes when reporting at the SVU office. It is comprehensive. For instance, the form seeks information for several modes of address: current permanent address, future permanent address, temporary address, transient address and mailing address. Vehicles are another complex section, including campers, boat trailers, food trucks – anything that has a vehicle identification number.
“For some offenders that have told us they have problems understanding their requirements, we have allowed them to bring a family member with them or even their attorney, so we can ensure they understand their requirements,” Ritenour said.
Family members accompany the offenders to Ramos’ office to ask questions or learn how they can help the offender meet his registration requirements.
“We understand offenders are trying to rebuild their lives; we are not trying to trip anyone up, there are no booby traps,” Ramos said. “We clearly explain the requirements and ask them if there is something they don’t understand.”
Faster response to missing child report
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz, whose office decides which cases to prosecute, says complex registration laws serve a purpose.
“The importance of registering vehicles or conveyances at the disposal or ready access to the sex offender is beneficial in quick responses to abducted or missing children emergencies,” Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun.
Every address, vehicle, relative’s address or trailer an offender registers becomes a clue when searching later for a missing child, he said.
“The “Be on the Lookout” can focus with more precision as to what the detectives and road patrols should consider highly relevant, and direct their focus in discovering the offender ASAP – and hopefully saving a child.”
What about that unused concession trailer in the offender’s driveway, abandoned storage trailers in a backyard and boat trailers?
“You mention the relevance of a boat trailer registration,” Kromholz said. “Look up the 1990s case of Defendant Willie Crain, a crabber in Hillsborough County who abducted a child named Amanda Brown. Crain apparently used his boat and trailer to dispose of the child in Tampa Bay.”