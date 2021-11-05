SEBRING — A line of detectives from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) sat in the courtroom Tuesday awaiting Willie Jerome Crumity’s case to be called.
Crumity, 64, is a convicted sex offender who violated his probation.
The SVU not only investigates and arrests sexual offenders, it monitors their activity after they leave prison or are awarded probation.
Detective Louis Ramos oversees parolees and those on various forms of sexual offender probation, according to Sgt. Steve Ritenour, a top investigator with the SUV.
“Ramos visits sexual predators where they live every month,” Ritenour said. “He exceeds state requirements by going to their homes.”
}“There are 216 sexual offenders in Highlands County,” Ramos says in a video warning parents of the danger. “Some 52 are incarcerated and there are 30 in some sort of state or federal probation control.”
According to Ramos, in 2019 the county had 103,000 residents, an average of one sexual offender for 472 residents.
“That number is not abnormal,” Ramos says, “and I assure you, we at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office closely monitor these offenders to ensure their compliance.”
Ramos keeps an eye on convicted child sex criminals to ensure they register as sex offenders when they have a new address. They are also required to update driver’s licenses and other identification cards annually.
The court can bar them from texting, emailing, messaging or otherwise contacting victims or their families. If they are allowed to go online, they must notify the SUV or the Department of Corrections using an online form. They also have 48 hours to notify them of any changes to address, permanent or transient (including vacations or homes in other states), changes to internet passwords, email addresses, social media handles, cell phone or landline phone numbers, as well as report when they lose jobs or get new employers.
Ramos, Ritenour and other SUV investigators arrested Crumity and two dozen more sexual offenders in August 2020 during “Operation Disconnect,” a sting operation. They charged Crumity with seven counts of failing to comply with sex offender registration laws.
Crumity, whose 2015 case is locked from public view because it involves lewd and lascivious exhibition and behavior against children, was sentenced to three years in state prison and seven years probation in 2015.
His arrest under Operation Disconnect violated his probation, so he was in court Tuesday to face the music. Ritenour and his crew were in court to show the evidence against Crumity if a violation of probation hearing took place..
“We received a subpoena in case Crumity did not agree to the plea and a court hearing was to have happened,” Ritenour said.
Crumity agreed to plead guilty to violating his probation.
Estrada sentenced Crumity to nine years in state prison for each offense, to run concurrently.