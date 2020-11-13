SEBRING — Sebring Professional Firefighters have raised more than $1,000 to help the Knotty Girl Foundation.
They had planned to present a check Wednesday afternoon to Knotty Girl Founder Diana Albritton at the historic Sebring Fire Department Station 14, but firefighters instead had to respond to a car caught fire on the other side of Lake Jackson.
The check represents a season of fundraising for the firefighters who chose the local breast cancer awareness nonprofit a while ago for the members’ passion and drive for early detection.
Albritton, a cancer survivor since 2002, has frequently expressed her gratitude to Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 for their financial generosity and willingness to get the word out about the need for monthly self-checks.
That was how she found her cancer when a mammogram revealed nothing, she said.
This year, yet again, the firefighters’ union had T-shirts printed up to sell and raise money for Knotty Girl.
Kristy Harris, the graphic designer who developed the “Knotty Girl” character, likened the new design to that of a tattoo, with its intricate scrollwork and calligraphy.
“I appreciate good artwork in any form it comes in,” Harris said as the T-shirts went on sale.
It didn’t take long for the shirts to sell out. Firefighter/EMT and Senior Engineer Anthony “Tony” Perez said their 161 first printing sold out the select sizes within two weeks, and they had to get another shipment of shirts.
The collection, thus far, is $1,010, Perez said, and firefighters continue to sell each year’s surplus shirts throughout the year.
Those who want to buy one for $20 can contact Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 on Facebook or call Perez directly at 305-972-3580.
He said they still have 45 shirts in various sizes: small, medium and a couple of extra-large shirts.
“I want to thank ‘Knotty Girl,’” Perez said, referring to Albritton. “She does a lot of things for the community herself and she’s been through a lot of stuff.”
Harris said that in addition to hosting information booths at public events and providing both printed materials and a website on regular self-exams — including a reminder card to go in the shower — the nonprofit typically runs an end-of-summer mountain retreat for breast cancer survivors, “in non-COVID years.”
This would have been the fifth end-of-summer retreat, but the pandemic scuttled the plans. Hopefully, she said, survivors can attend the retreat next September.
With headquarters in Highlands County, Knotty Girl has followers in Michigan, out to Oregon, throughout Canada and even in Australia.