SEBRING — Sebring Fire Department just took delivery of a new truck.
This past week, Fire Station 14 in downtown Sebring received a new Pierce Saber first-out engine, which was designed by Chief Robert Border and his administrative team on Aug. 13.
Capt. Austin Maddox said, all outfitted with equipment, it costs $580,000, typical for today’s apparatus. It carries four firefighters with all their gear.
Maddox said Border requested prices from companies as early as November of 2018.
“We began designing various components in January of 2019 and finalized our truck specs in August of 2019,” Maddox said.
The truck was custom-built in Bradenton. The company’s other facility is a little further away, in OshKosh, Wisconsin.
What will happen to the existing Engine 14-1?
Maddox said that engine, a 2006 model with more than 70,000 miles on it, will now be Engine 15-1 at Sebring Fire Department’s Station 15 on U.S. 27.