SEBRING — Sebring Fire crews went at 6 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire and put it out in short order, but found no one home.
Fire officials said fire crews arrived at the corner of Howard Street and Rainbow Avenue to find fire showing from the front living room and the kitchen/dining area. Fire crews went inside, officials said, knocked down the fire and contained it to the living room and kitchen area.
A cause was not readily apparent, but officials said fire crews did have to call in Duke Energy regarding some electrical code issues on the outside of the house. The cause is still under investigation.
Also, after two searches of the house, fire crews did not find any victim inside the house. Fire officials said there were people living in a camper behind the house, with extension cords running to the camper from the house. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Sebring Police Department and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.