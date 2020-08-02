AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) and Warner University signed an articulation agreement to guarantee the seamless transfer of SFSC students who obtain an Associate in Science in Landscape and Horticulture Technology to Warner University to continue their education and pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Agricultural Studies.
“We are excited to open doors for our students to continue their education at a local institution with state-of-the-art, quality instruction that prepares them for work in an integral sector for our region,” said Dr. Sid Valentine, vice president for academic affairs and student services at South Florida State College.
The student must earn a 2.5 GPA at SFSC and complete 18 general education credits, 20 elective credits, and 14 credits toward the agriculture major requirements to be accepted to Warner. With a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Studies, graduates work in the field as agricultural consultants, agricultural operations managers, and precision agriculture technologists.
“SFSC does a tremendous job of preparing students for applied fields, so we know we will receive quality students into our Agricultural Studies program,” says Dr. Gentry Sutton, vice president of academic affairs at Warner University. “This agreement stands to serve not only our institutions and our students but also the state of Florida, as agriculture is so vital to the state’s economic prosperity. We are confident that the students who benefit from this agreement will make a positive difference in the industry.”
This new academic partnership joins the other articulation agreements that SFSC has with the University of South Florida (USF) through the Fuse program; Florida Polytechnic University in electrical engineering; and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in business, education, psychology, and social work through its Ignite program.
For more information about the variety of programs at SFSC, call 863-453-6661, visit southflorida.edu, or email recruiter@southflorida.edu.