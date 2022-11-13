AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) and AdventHealth Sebring celebrated four students for completing the Advanced Patient Care Technician (APCT) Apprentice program in a ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the AdventHealth Sebring Center for Nursing Excellence on the Highlands Campus at SFSC in Avon Park.

The SFSC students who completed the AdventHealth Sebring APCT Apprentice program are Marnita Johnson, Deanne Rhyne, Jeremiah Sawyer, and Christinna Williams. Rhyne and Sawyer were in attendance to receive their completion certificates from Elsie Graves, vice president and chief nursing officer for AdventHealth Sebring.

