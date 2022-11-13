AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) and AdventHealth Sebring celebrated four students for completing the Advanced Patient Care Technician (APCT) Apprentice program in a ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the AdventHealth Sebring Center for Nursing Excellence on the Highlands Campus at SFSC in Avon Park.
The SFSC students who completed the AdventHealth Sebring APCT Apprentice program are Marnita Johnson, Deanne Rhyne, Jeremiah Sawyer, and Christinna Williams. Rhyne and Sawyer were in attendance to receive their completion certificates from Elsie Graves, vice president and chief nursing officer for AdventHealth Sebring.
Jason Dunkel, CEO and president for AdventHealth Sebring, gave the keynote address and inspired the students to, “Think about your why. The APCT job description is only 50% of your job. The other 50% is the heart and compassion that you will be bringing to work every single day for every single patient. You have the competency, but you need the compassion.”
SFSC’s Dr. Michele Heston, interim vice president for academic affairs and student services, concluded the program by saying, “Don’t ever forget the reason you started this journey. In caring for others, you will receive so much more than you give.”
The APCT Apprentice program is 18 months of continuous on-the-job employment at AdventHealth Sebring with on-site and online instruction from qualified SFSC instructors. Students receive training in nursing, phlebotomy, EKG, and career transitions from SFSC while working with an experienced healthcare professional at AdventHealth Sebring. Upon completion, students are hired as APCTs and can transfer eight credits toward the pursuit of a Nursing degree.
For information about the APCT Apprenticeship program, contact Danielle Ochoa, Health Sciences advisor, at 863-784-7027 or healthsciences@southflorida.edu.