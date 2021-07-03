SFSC awards Aleah Walker

AVON PARK — Lake Placid resident Aleah Walker received the South Florida State College (SFSC) Performing Arts and Culture Award from Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs. Walker, who is an Associate in Arts student, recently received the Max Gooding Best in Show Award for her graphic artwork titled “Metamorphosis.”
“The Performing Arts and Culture Project is a voluntary program designed to promote a student’s awareness, experience, and a deeper appreciation of the diverse cultural landscape of our community,” Garren said. Students are encouraged to visit three arts or cultural activities or places and then write a reflection paper on the significance and emotional impact of those arts activities.
Walker received a $300 stipend and will use her award toward her tuition. She plans to graduate in spring 2022 from SFSC with an Associate in Arts degree and continue her education with a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design. SFSC Art faculty member Karla Respress encouraged her students to participate in the project.
“It was easy to do and it was a good experience to visit Bok Tower Gardens, the Van Gogh exhibit, and the SFSC Student Art Exhibit. This project motivated me to attend more cultural events and helped me understand that artists are relating the human experience through their art,” Walker said.
For more information on performing arts at SFSC, visit SFSCArts.org