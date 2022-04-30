AVON PARK — SFSC celebrates spring Commencement with two ceremonies on Tuesday, May 10. The first ceremony is at 4:30 p.m. and the second is at 7:30 p.m.; both in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
The 4:30 p.m. ceremony features students who are earning their Associate in Arts or State of Florida High School Diploma. Trent Ferguson, who earns his Associate in Arts, will be the student Commencement speaker at this ceremony.
The 7:30 p.m. ceremony features students who are earning their Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management (BAS-SM), Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEE), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Associate in Science (AS), or Career and College Credit Certificate. Shelby Spencer, who earns her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEE), will be the student Commencement speaker at this ceremony.
Live online streaming, accessed by clicking a website banner at southflorida.edu, will allow friends and relatives to see everything from the processional to the last graduate crossing the stage. The stream begins on May 10 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. EDT.
Approximately 440 students will have met the SFSC requirements by spring 2022 Commencement. Of these, 21 will receive their BAS-SM, 10 receive their BSN, 12 receive their BSEE, 197 receive their AA, 93 receive their AS, 10 receive their State of Florida High School Diploma, and 97 receive the Career and College Credit Certificate. Students participating in the Commencement ceremonies will total 286.
Mace bearer and chief marshal for this year’s ceremony is Tom Bush, and marshals are Michele Macbeth, Joan Briand, Jennifer Groves, Kathleen Cappo, Rob Hampton, Ricardo Pantoja, Dr. Maday Leon, Garrett Lee, Cindy Kinser, Tina Stetson, Kendra Wellnitz, Melisa Manning, Andy Polk, Michael Pate, Richard Hitt, and Dr. Mintoo Patel.
The Commencement rehearsal takes place Tuesday, May 10, at 10 a.m., in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus.