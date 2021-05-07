AVON PARK — South Florida State College celebrates Commencement in three ceremonies on Tuesday, May 11, in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park. A ceremony for bachelor’s and Associate in Science degree graduates will be held at 3 p.m. and for Associate in Arts degree graduates at 6 p.m. A ceremony will be held at noon for students receiving their Career and College Credit Certificates and State of Florida High School Diplomas through the Adult Education program.
For safety reasons, faculty participation at the Commencement ceremonies is optional. In adherence with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the college will practice safe, social distancing and require masks. Sanitizing of the entire Wildstein Center will take place between the ceremonies.
All Commencement guests must have tickets to attend the event. Because of limited attendance, live online streaming will be available at the beginning of each ceremony and can be accessed by clicking a banner on the SFSC website homepage.
The number of students participating in these Commencement ceremonies will total 229. Approximately 429 students met the SFSC requirements for spring 2021 Commencement. Of these, 29 will receive their Bachelor of Science in Supervision and Management (BAS-SM), four will receive their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), eight will receive their Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEE), 179 will receive their Associate in Arts (A.A.), 63 will receive their Associate in Science (A.S.), 10 will receive their State of Florida High School diplomas, and 138 will receive career certificates or college credit certificates.
The mace bearer and chief marshal for this Commencement ceremony is Elizabeth Andrews. Marshals are Thomas Bohan, Kathleen Cappo, Jennifer Groves, Robert Hampton, Cindy Kinser, Michelle Macbeth, Ricardo Pantoja, Dr. Mintoo Patel, Andrew Polk, Tina Stetson, Joan Davies Briand, and Dr. Christopher van der Kaay.
The pre-recorded music of Celebration Brass and an ensemble of student singers was arranged by Doug Andrews to enhance the Commencement celebratory atmosphere.