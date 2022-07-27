SNS-hhsfsc072722a.jpg

From left; Elizabeth Gonzalez, Lyss Arroyo Pagani, Guadalupe Avellaneda-Albarran, Florivella Rodrigues De Barros, Ingrid Mendoza Arvizu, KayCee Cooper, Nicole Cruz, Viviana Flores, and Tatjana Madrigal. Not pictured: Alejandra Sandoval-Ibarra.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK, Fla. – July 19, 2022 – South Florida State College (SFSC) honored 11 graduates of its Dental Assisting program in a pinning ceremony in the SFSC University Center on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park on Thursday, July 14. Dental Assisting graduates receiving their pins were: Guadalupe Yazmin Avellaneda-Albarran, Ingrid Rubi Mendoza Arvizu, KayCee Rae Cooper, Nicole Cruz, Florivella Rodrigues De Barros, Viviana Flores, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Julisa Alexis Lopez, Tatjana Barreto Madrigal, Lyss Marie Arroyo Pagani, and Alejandra Sandoval-Ibarra.

Class president Elizabeth Gonzalez addressed her classmates: “We have learned that no matter the challenge, we can overcome it. If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything in life. I will truly miss you all. And no matter where life takes us, remember that in life you have three choices – give up, give in, or give it your all. We, the Dental Assisting class of 2022, are a powerhouse of innovation. We will push the boundaries to make this world a better place, even in small ways. Congratulations, graduates!”

