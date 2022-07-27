AVON PARK, Fla. – July 19, 2022 – South Florida State College (SFSC) honored 11 graduates of its Dental Assisting program in a pinning ceremony in the SFSC University Center on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park on Thursday, July 14. Dental Assisting graduates receiving their pins were: Guadalupe Yazmin Avellaneda-Albarran, Ingrid Rubi Mendoza Arvizu, KayCee Rae Cooper, Nicole Cruz, Florivella Rodrigues De Barros, Viviana Flores, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Julisa Alexis Lopez, Tatjana Barreto Madrigal, Lyss Marie Arroyo Pagani, and Alejandra Sandoval-Ibarra.
Class president Elizabeth Gonzalez addressed her classmates: “We have learned that no matter the challenge, we can overcome it. If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything in life. I will truly miss you all. And no matter where life takes us, remember that in life you have three choices – give up, give in, or give it your all. We, the Dental Assisting class of 2022, are a powerhouse of innovation. We will push the boundaries to make this world a better place, even in small ways. Congratulations, graduates!”
As guest speaker, Rosa Cendejas, an SFSC Dental Education instructor, shared advice on managing money. “We live in a highly marketed world that wants you to buy almost everything there is,” she said. “Once you begin working and earning your own money, for some of you, this will be your first job. Learning how to manage money is a skill that requires learning and practice.”
Cendejas urged the graduates to stay focused on their goals. “Don’t let today’s distractions keep you from doing what you want to do tomorrow,” she said. Cendejas, then, quoted Jack Canfield, motivational speaker and co-author of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book series: “Decide what it is you want, write it down, review it constantly, and each day do something that moves you toward those goals.”
As she concluded, Cendejas offered encouragement: “I can attest that you have received great training and education to be competitive and sought after in today’s job market. Remember to provide your best infection control practices and best standard of care to every patient.”
After completing the 11-month Career Certificate program in Dental Assisting, graduates can work as certified dental assistants by passing the Dental Assisting National Board Examination (DANB) and qualify for the Expanded Functions Dental Assisting Certification as well as Orthodontic Assistant Certification.
For information about SFSC’s Dental Education programs, contact Danielle Ochoa, Health Sciences advisor at 863-784-7027 or by email at healthsciences@southflorida.edu