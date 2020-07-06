AVON PARK, Fla. — A $40,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has been awarded to the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation, Inc. to benefit part-time students who are attending SFSC in summer 2020, fall term 2020, and spring term 2021.
The grant comes from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund, which was established by Roberts as a legacy to support Florida’s community colleges and other charitable organizations. Managed by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the fund continues Roberts’ vision of making higher education a priority, particularly for those motivated to seek a better life for themselves.
SFSC’s grant funds are designated to provide assistance to students who are attending college part time and may not qualify for other forms of financial aid. Individual students may receive up to a maximum of $1,500 during the grant period of June 2020 to March 2021. The grant covers tuition, housing, books, child care, automobile repairs, and needs that would otherwise prevent students from attending college. Recipients are identified by SFSC’s Office of Financial Aid.
“Because of grants from organizations such as the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the SFSC Foundation can support the educational goals of SFSC’s students,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC executive director of institutional advancement. “The funds from this grant allow our students to concentrate on their studies and prepare for personally and financially rewarding careers.”
For more information, contact Bateman at 863-453-3133 or visit southflorida.edu. For information about the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, visit cfsarasota.org.