AVON PARK, Fla. — A $60,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has been awarded to the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation, Inc. to benefit part-time students who are attending SFSC in summer 2021, fall term 2021, and spring term 2022.
The grant comes from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund, which was established by Roberts as a legacy to support Florida’s community colleges and other charitable organizations. Managed by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the fund continues Roberts’ vision of making higher education a priority, particularly for those motivated to seek a better life for themselves.
SFSC’s grant funds are designated to provide assistance to students who are attending college part time and may not qualify for other forms of financial aid. Individual students may receive up to a maximum of $1,500 during the grant period of June 2021 to March 2022. The grant covers tuition, housing, books, child care, automobile repairs, and needs that would otherwise prevent students from attending college. Recipients are identified by SFSC’s Office of Financial Aid.
“Because of grants from organizations such as the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the SFSC Foundation can support the educational goals of SFSC’s students,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC executive director of institutional advancement. “The funds from this grant allow our students to concentrate on their studies and prepare for personally and financially rewarding careers. This grant also addresses the needs of parents. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County takes a two-generation approach to helping families break the cycle of poverty. With this financial support, students can achieve their higher education goals.”
For more information, contact Bateman at 863-453-3133 or visit southflorida.edu. For information about the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, visit cfsarasota.org.