AVON PARK — South Florida State College graduated a class of eight students from its fire science program, 10 students from its paramedic program, and seven students from its Emergency Medical Technician program during an evening ceremony at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Jan. 27.

Receiving their fire science certificates were: Jackson Campbell, Christopher Davies, Iverson De La Nuez, Wayland Hayes, Roman Mancillas IV, Travis McKenna Jr., Chelsea Miller and James Warren. Receiving their Paramedic certificates were Rocio Bazzano, Danielle Hester, Michael Linfante, Shelby Merritt, Clinton Norris, Kaley Piggott, Anthony Planeta, Aaron Prevatte, Martin Ramos, and Jordan Tipton. Receiving their EMT certificates were: Anthony Anderson, Michael Bacevic, Nicole Beard, Zachary Beasley, Yajahaira Buentello, Julian Cubilette, and Trina Hipp.

