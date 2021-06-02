Criminal Justice Academy Graduates New Corrections Officers
AVON PARK – South Florida State College (SFSC) graduated 19 new correctional officers from Basic Corrections Class 21-104 on Thursday, May 27, at the Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
Michael Austin, coordinator of SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy, called the cadets to the stage and handed each new corrections officer their Career Certificate.
Graduates who received certificates were Joseph Benjamin, Daniel C. Cox, Roger D. Engle II, Alexandra M. Figueroa Nater, Leah S. Gaines, Desha Y. Galimore, Kevin C. Harlow Jr., Alvin A. Hinson, Paige E. Jaskolski, Alexander J. Lobozzo, Yolonda N. Martin, Abdul-Hafiz Muhammad, Khoy D. Rezarie, Gabriel J. Roper, Russell W. Rowe, John L. Schneider III, Orlando S. Smith, Samuel D. Smith Jr., and Antonio Vega-Hernandez.
During the ceremony, special awards were presented to Russell Rowe for Top Firearms scores and Roger Engle for Top Academics. Class 104’s two officers were recognized for their leadership: Desha Galimore as class leader and Roger Engle as executive officer.
Upon successful completion of the SFSC 420 contact-hour Correctional Officer Career Certificate Program, students earn a Career Certificate and are eligible to take the state certification examination to become a certified officer. For more information about this program or any other program offered through the SFSC Criminal Justice Academy, call Austin at 863-784-7282 or email Michael.Austin@southflorida.edu.