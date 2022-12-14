AVON PARK — During the December meeting of South Florida State College’s (SFSC) District Board of Trustees, 19 students studying for careers in the health sciences at SFSC received approximately $31,000 in scholarships.
Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarships were awarded to SFSC students in nursing, dental education, and radiography programs. The students may use the scholarships for tuition, textbooks, lab fees, and childcare.
Students receiving the scholarships are studying within three health science disciplines:
Nursing: Lucy Garcia, Christine Nguyen, Johnny Saldivar Jr., Naseana Sullivan, Daniel Tello, Roseline Virgile, Laura Holda, Crystal Valadez, Melissa Hernandez, and Cadee Richardson
Dental Education: Yaritsi Palacios Vargas, Rumana Rahman, Chenoa Bond, Kendra Gonzalez, and Alicia Lennon
Radiography: Gabriela Sarmiento Egea, Katherine Oyola, Verkosha Alexander, and Adrian Sanchez
The scholarships are the result of a partnership between the Florida College System (FCS) Foundation and Florida Blue. The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship was created to sustain a source of funding for student scholarships at Florida colleges to meet the growing need for skilled nurses and allied health professionals who serve the state’s diverse population. The SFSC Foundation, Inc. provided a 50% match of the original award from the FCS Foundation and Florida Blue, as the funds must be matched dollar for dollar by private donors at the local level.
“Students participating in intensive healthcare programs are often unable to take on work outside of their studies due to the dedication needed to pursue these critical career fields,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC’s vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs. “Because of its commitment to education and patient care, Florida Blue has provided scholarships to remove financial boundaries for these students to complete their programs. These students will soon begin careers in nursing, dental care, and radiography — all fields that focus on keeping our community safe and healthy.”
The FCS Foundation, based in Tallahassee, is a nonprofit organization that solicits gifts and donations from corporations and individuals for distribution to Florida’s 28 community and state colleges. SFSC has received scholarships for health sciences students since 2006. Florida Blue, previously known as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, provides individual and group health insurance to millions of Floridians.