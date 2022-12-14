AVON PARK — During the December meeting of South Florida State College’s (SFSC) District Board of Trustees, 19 students studying for careers in the health sciences at SFSC received approximately $31,000 in scholarships.

Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarships were awarded to SFSC students in nursing, dental education, and radiography programs. The students may use the scholarships for tuition, textbooks, lab fees, and childcare.

